Auctane Expands Portfolio through Acquisition of the Return Rabbit Business

Acquisition advances Auctane’s commitment to enhancing end-to-end delivery experiences.

Auctane, the leading global delivery experience company that operates trusted brands such as Metapack, ShipStation, Packlink, ShipEngine, Stamps.com, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, and Endicia, today announced it has acquired the assets of Return Rabbit, an innovative returns management platform that helps customers retain revenue through exchanges. The acquisition will complement Auctane’s strong portfolio of multi-carrier shipping solutions by equipping ecommerce merchants with an intuitive, adaptable returns management offering.

Return Rabbit, launched in 2021 and backed by Supply Chain Ventures and Multiverse Investments, has become a leading revenue-focused returns and exchanges management solution for Shopify sellers. Offering full-catalogue exchanges, custom return reasons, and deep reporting functionality, Return Rabbit provides capabilities that exceed traditional returns management offerings and aims to turn the returns process into a positive consumer experience.

“In today’s ecommerce landscape, virtually every merchant has to grapple with how to handle customer returns, and the stakes are high,” said Albert Ko, Chief Executive Officer at Auctane. “The analytics and exchange-focused approach that Return Rabbit brings to the conversation empowers merchants to make smart decisions about this critical part of the delivery experience.”

Return Rabbit’s enterprise-grade analytics allow small and mid-sized merchants to better understand the reason their customers make returns and offer smart suggestions for exchanges that help preserve sales.

Lena Song, Vice President of Operations at Honeylove, a Return Rabbit customer, said, “We see returns as a chance to get to know our customers. If the product they purchased isn’t right for them, we want to know why — and we want to give them suggestions for something that might work better. With Return Rabbit, those efforts yielded millions in retained revenue last year and a 112% increase in upsells for our business.”

"When we started Return Rabbit, the aim was not just to streamline the returns process for retailers but also to convert the entire process into a positive experience for shoppers, with a relentless focus on increasing revenue retention through increased exchanges and store credits. By joining Auctane, we will gain access to a broader set of global resources and capabilities to apply our expertise and solutions to a global client base,” said Gagandeep Singh Suri, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Return Rabbit. Auctane welcomes Return Rabbit employees to the team and appreciates the deep industry knowledge they bring with them.

This news comes on the heels of Auctane announcing Albert Ko as its new CEO, signalling a deep investment in the ecommerce industry and a focus on enriching the Auctane portfolio around holistic delivery experiences.

About Auctane