Barbour Continues To Work With The National Trust To Support Their Plant A Tree Appeal

Leading heritage and lifestyle brand, Barbour has teamed up with the National Trust to support their campaign to plant and establish 20 million trees by 2030.

Barbour will work with the National Trust on the autumn launch of their national Plant a Tree appeal which will ask National Trust members to support their appeal to establish 20 million trees by 2030, benefiting wildlife, people and the climate.

It costs the National Trust approximately £5 to plant and establish one new sapling. Barbour will match tree-planting donations up to a total value of £50,000 as part of their commitment to help preserve the British countryside. That could be 10,000 more saplings making the country a more diverse, beautiful and cleaner place.

Intrinsically linked with the great outdoors, Barbour has built upon its rural heritage since 1894, protecting people so they can enjoy nature and caring for nature so it can be enjoyed for generations to come. As part of this, Barbour recognises not only the importance of minimising the negative impact we all have on our environment but creating positive, tangible change too.

Sue Newton, Senior Global Corporate Communications Manager said “We are delighted to continue our work with the National Trust on their Plant a Tree appeal. As a responsible business and a company who is synonymous with the British countryside, we are committed to helping to preserve it for future generations and to supporting nature and the environment as we adapt to the changes in our climate.”

Luke Barley, National Specialist - Trees & Woodland Adviser, National Trust said “We really appreciate Barbour’s support for the Plant a Tree appeal. With their help we can get closer to our goal of planting and establishing 20 million trees by 2030.

Across the treasured landscapes cared for by the National Trust in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, these trees will create beautiful new woods and other habitats where nature and people can thrive for generations to come.”

The Plant a Tree project continues Barbour’s work with the National Trust. In 2022, in response to the extensive storm damage caused by Storm Arwen, Barbour supported the Trust to help fund the clean-up and woodland restoration efforts in Northumberland at the estates of Wallington near Morpeth and Cragside near Rothbury as well as work at the historic landmark, Hadrian’s Wall. Barbour itself planted 10,000 trees for the National Trust appeal and another 90,000 globally in 2022 as part of its own More Trees project, supporting areas that had witnessed large-scale deforestation.