Beetronics has appointed Bleckmann as the new 3PL partner for its complex operations

Bleckmann, a specialist in supply chain management for fashion and lifestyle brands, is taking over the logistics operations of Beetronics, a specialist in display solutions for specialized industries and professional applications. Beetronics has chosen Bleckmann for its operational reliability and extensive international experience.

The company serves specialist industries and professional applications across Europe and North America. Fulfilment at that scale calls for a logistics partner with genuine operational depth and international reach. With Beetronics operating internationally and Bleckmann supporting a broad logistics network across Europe and beyond, the partnership provides the operational scale and flexibility needed for continued growth.

More than a display

A Beetronics display is rarely a standalone product. Its monitors and touchscreens are integrated into complete systems across a wide range of professional applications, from production lines and payment terminals to self-service kiosks, vehicle cockpits and ship bridges. In many of these environments, the display serves as the primary interface between operator and equipment. In environments like these, a display cannot be an afterthought and long-term reliability is critical.

Solution for complex operations

Beetronics’ operations are more complex than they appear at first glance. The company stocks around 100 SKUs, but these vary widely in size and weight. Beetronics’ customers range from those ordering a single unit for a specific project to businesses purchasing hundreds of units at a time on pallets – some via standard parcel post, others requiring palletised delivery during office hours. Clear agreements are needed regarding shipping and how the shipment is classified. This is where Bleckmann comes in, with years of experience and a global logistics network, always finding a tailor-made solution for the customer. “Our customers do not buy a display as a standalone product. In most cases, it becomes part of a much larger system that businesses depend on every day. We therefore manage the entire chain, from design and component selection to production and final delivery, to ensure the standards our customers choose us for are maintained throughout. Logistics is therefore not a standalone function, but part of the overall customer experience. As our business continues to grow internationally, we needed a partner capable of supporting the complexity of our operations while maintaining the level of reliability and operational flexibility our customers expect. Seamless API integration, serial number registration per shipment, the ability to support everything from single-unit shipments to larger pallet deliveries, reliable communication, a strong understanding of our operational requirements and the ability to move quickly were all important requirements during our selection process. That is what we found in Bleckmann,” explains Leon Pin, COO of Beetronics. “What stood out at Bleckmann from the beginning was that they did not try to fit us into a standard playbook. They took the time to understand our operational reality and focused on what was actually relevant for our business. The conversations were pragmatic and solution-oriented, and the people we worked with had both the expertise and decision- making capability to move quickly. That gave us the confidence that Bleckmann was the right fit,” Pin continues.

Growing together

Beyond the day-to-day operational complexity, Beetronics looked further ahead. The company grows year on year and expects to keep scaling in the years ahead, so it needed a partner able to grow with it without becoming a bottleneck. “The expectation is that Bleckmann will grow with us. At the moment, the focus is on getting the operational infrastructure in order: API integration, the configuration of carriers by country, the registration of serial numbers, the handling of returns and the pallet flows,” explains Pin. Once this process is properly in place, the aim is for logistics to run smoothly without requiring constant attention, allowing Beetronics to focus on its core activities. “We are looking for a long-term partnership, and the initial signs give us confidence that Bleckmann is the right partner for this,” says Pin.

Logistics processes must always support business needs. If a company grows or targets new markets, it may well be that more storage space is required, or that another geographical region becomes more suitable or needs to be added. “This new partnership with Beetronics demonstrates that, in addition to fashion and lifestyle, Bleckmann is also capable of handling logistics for the electronics sector. We would like to thank Beetronics for their trust and look forward to a fruitful collaboration.” said Danny Hofman, Cluster Manager.