Bellerose: Revitalizing Upstream Supply Chain Through Digital Transformation

A leading brand in "accessible premium" fashion, the Belgian brand Bellerose manages a complex ecosystem: 25 stores, 65 suppliers, and more than 1,300 product references per season. To support its international growth and streamline operations, the company chose to transform its upstream supply chain by deploying the e-SCM Solutions International platform.

The challenge: breaking free from a limiting in-house system

Before this digital shift, Bellerose relied on an internally developed management solution. While it had served the company well for years, it increasingly constrained agility in the face of modern market demands:

Manual overload: Production teams spent significant time entering data and managing large volumes of emails with suppliers.

Lack of visibility: Fragmented information made shipment tracking opaque and delay anticipation nearly impossible.

Operational risk: The system required heavy IT maintenance and offered limited flexibility to support business evolution.

e-SCM: enabling transparent collaboration

Bellerose selected e-SCM for its deep understanding of the fashion industry’s specificities and its native integration with the Orli ERP. The objective: centralize information so that all stakeholders, from production to logistics providers, share a unified view.

Measurable benefits for controlled growth

Two years after implementation, the brand reports significant improvements in operational performance:

Real-time management: Full visibility over shipment status and compliance with ordered quantities.

Greater peace of mind: A drastic reduction in Excel files and manual follow-ups has improved team efficiency.

Enhanced anticipation: Easier tracking of production issues allows teams to act before deadlines are impacted.

Logistics optimization: Strategic order consolidation now enables better control over transportation costs.

Supplier traceability: Actions from all 65 suppliers are centralized and secured within a single system.

A human and collaborative transformation

The project’s success is rooted in effective onboarding: Bellerose supported its suppliers in adopting the tool to ensure smooth collaboration from day one. By standardizing its processes, the brand has turned its supply chain into a true strategic lever for the future.

Bellerose demonstrates that, when properly supported, technology is the strongest ally of fashion performance.

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