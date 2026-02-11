Bleckmann accelerates it’s automation strategy and expands the Autostore footprint in its warehouses

Bleckmann, experts in supply chain management for fashion and lifestyle brands, announces the ‘go- live’ of a new automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS) at its site in Almelo – Newton (NL). The new integrated goods-to-person system is an integrated Kardex AutoStore solution with automated packing line and provides a streamlined alternative to traditional rack storage. It dramatically reduces inventory footprint while speeding up picking and packing operations. The new system is the next step in Bleckmann’s automation strategy, which aims to address labour scarcity and provide a smoother fulfilment process.

Less space, more speed

The new AutoStore uses up to seven times less space than a traditional picking floor to store the same amount of inventory. This increases storage capacity, allowing more SKUs (from multiple customers) to be stored simultaneously and greatly reducing the risk of stock shortages. Items are also retrieved by radio-controlled robots, saving time by eliminating the need to walk towards picking locations.

The AutoStore is part of an integrated solution that requires minimal human intervention. This features an advanced conveyor system from carton erectors and an autonomous packing station with height reduction of the cartons, which significantly streamlines the fulfilment process. “From the moment a product enters the AutoStore until it leaves the warehouse in a carton, it will have only been touched by a single pair of hands,” explained Kevin Paindeville, director warehouse solutions and innovation at Bleckmann. “This increased productivities, and reduce risk of error due to less manipulation.”

An integrated solution

Automating the labour-intensive picking and packing process will enable Bleckmann’s clients to offer their customers later cut-off times for next-day delivery, among other benefits. These include intelligent demand forecasting. “The AutoStore system automatically makes the most popular items more accessible, so that they can be dispatched faster,” said Tom Wijlens, COO Netherlands North at Bleckmann. “It’s also possible to programme the system ahead of peak sales periods so top-selling items are available even quicker – saving valuable time during those extra-busy moments.”

Lights-out logistics

Switching to the AutoStore solution has many other benefits, according to Tom: “The new system greatly reduces the likelihood of picking mistakes,” he continued. “It also offers exceptional flexibility and scalability. This means that we can start with a basic set-up and expand it when clients need extra capacity – during the Black Friday period, for example – without disrupting ongoing operations.” Another advantage of the AutoStore system is its low energy consumption. Ten robots at work use the same amount of energy as one vacuum cleaner. As the robots can work in the dark, energy can also be saved by switching off warehouse lights.