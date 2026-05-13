Bleckmann expands in Roosendaal with new distribution centre and AutoStore solution

Bleckmann, experts in supply chain management for fashion and lifestyle brands, has officially opened a new distribution centre (DC) in Roosendaal, the Netherlands. As part of its continued investment in innovation and growth, the facility also marks the ‘go-live’ of a new automated storage and retrieval system (ASRS), the integrated AutoStore solution with automated packing. The expansion underlines Bleckmann’s commitment to building future-ready logistics hubs across Europe, while addressing labour scarcity and meeting the growing demand for faster, more efficient fulfilment.

Less space, more speed

The newly launched AutoStore system provides a streamlined alternative to traditional rack storage, using up to seven times less space while dramatically increasing storage capacity. This enables more SKUs (from multiple customers) to be stored simultaneously and reduces the risk of stock shortages. Items are retrieved by radio-controlled robots, eliminating manual picking and significantly accelerating processing. “From the moment a product enters the AutoStore until it leaves the warehouse in a carton, it will have only been touched by a single pair of hands”, explained Mark de Graaf, project manager at Bleckmann. “This reduces the time between order receipt and dispatch by up to 60%.”

An integrated, scalable solution

The Roosendaal site features not only AutoStore, but also an advanced conveyor system, carton erectors, and an autonomous packing line with carton height reduction. This integrated solution allows Bleckmann’s clients to benefit from later cut-off times for next-day delivery, intelligent demand forecasting, and faster dispatch of top-selling items during peak periods. “The AutoStore system is designed with flexibility in mind”, said Kevin Paindeville, director warehouse solutions and innovation at Bleckmann. “We can start with a basic set-up and expand it quickly when clients need extra capacity – for example, during Black Friday – without disrupting operations.”

Lights-out logistics and sustainability gains

The AutoStore technology also contributes to sustainability. Ten robots consume the same amount of energy as a household vacuum cleaner, and they can operate in the dark, enabling additional energy savings. The system also minimises picking errors, improving overall quality and efficiency.

A milestone in growth strategy

With the opening of the new Roosendaal DC, Bleckmann strengthens its position as a leading logistics partner in Europe. “We are proud to open this new facility in Roosendaal and bring the AutoStore solution to life here”, concluded Kevin. “This is a milestone in our automation and growth strategy enabling us to make fulfilment safer, greener, and faster for our clients and their customers.”