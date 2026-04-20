Bleckmann opens another mega distribution centre in UK expanding total operational footprint in the UK to 420.000 square metres

Bleckmann, specialist in supply chain management for fashion and lifestyle brands, is expanding its UK footprint with the opening of a new mega distribution centre (DC) in Lutterworth. This new opening adds to its already extensive operational footprint in this highly sought-after market. The new mega- DC, located in the heart of the UK’s logistics ‘golden triangle’ in the Midlands region, is ideally situated to support clients in reducing lead times and improving service quality. The multi-client space, which measures 761,932 square feet (70,786 square metres), will be fully operational as of July 2026.

Supporting growth of ambitious fashion and lifestyle brands

The DC is one of the largest in Bleckmann’s UK portfolio, which includes additional sites in Lutterworth, alongside locations in Swindon, Bury St Edmunds, Burton-on-Trent, Crick and Corby. The company supports a wide range of clients in the UK, including fashion and lifestyle brands from all over the world.

In particular, the go-live marks a significant milestone for Bleckmann’s growing lifestyle logistics offering. Able to accommodate categories such as beauty, haircare, sports and accessories, alongside fashion apparel, the new warehouse will allow Bleckmann to provide even more specialist supply chain solutions tailored to the distinct operational needs of its fashion and lifestyle clients – ensuring flexibility and scalability while prioritising the customer experience. The expansion of its warehousing footprint will therefore allow it to build on its successful track record of partnerships with leading brands across these industries.

Cutting customs complexity and streamlining growth

Both UK-based clients and brands from across the EU and beyond are well-represented across its UK network, attracted by the strategic flexibility it offers. One example is the added complexity of cross- border returns for EU-based brands, which can be eliminated by splitting stock between the UK and a European logistics hub such as the Benelux region.

“More than a service provider, our clients see us as a catalyst for the expansion of their UK operations”, explained Tony Brito, Cluster Director for Bleckmann in the UK. “From customs management to returns, we work to remove obstacles to growth, so they have better operational efficiency and more room to grow.”

End-to-end expertise for fashion and lifestyle brands

The continued expansion of Bleckmann’s warehousing footprint in the UK and elsewhere reflects the growing demand for specialist logistics services in the fashion and lifestyle industry. From enterprise-level global brands to emerging niche players, the customer experience continues to play an essential role in maintaining loyalty and growing revenue. Combining specialised expertise in fashion and lifestyle logistics with streamlined end-to-end distribution and tailored value-added services, Bleckmann allows brands to consistently deliver on their promises. “We look forward to providing even more brands with the targeted and scalable support they need to pursue their growth objectives”, added Tony Brito. “This new mega DC reflects our ambitions to further develop our specialised offering.”