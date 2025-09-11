Bleckmann partners with PDPAOLA to enhance UK operations and drive growth

Bleckmann, a global market leader in supply chain management for the fashion and lifestyle industries, proudly announces a strategic partnership with PDPAOLA, a fast-growing jewelry brand. This collaboration focuses on supporting PDPAOLA expansion in the UK market through Bleckmann’s specialized logistics facility in Swindon, UK. The partnership leverages Bleckmann’s expertise in omnichannel logistics to accelerate PDPAOLA’s growth in the United Kingdom. The UK currently represents approximately 5% of the brand’s total global activities. In addition to the UK, PDPAOLA is strongly committed to further growth in the United States and Spain.

“Our partnership with Bleckmann represents a key step in optimizing our logistics operations, enhancing the customer experience, and preparing the brand to reach the next level,” said Marc Herrero, Head of Logistics at PDPAOLA Jewelry. “With Bleckmann’s expertise in D2C brands and proven success, we are committed to ongoing improvements to deliver a smoother, more reliable experience for our customers.”

“We are excited about the collaboration with PDPAOLA and proud to support their international expansion,” said Fernando Sainz, business development manager at Bleckmann. “With our facility in Swindon, which went live with PDPAOLA last week, we are confident that our tailor-made logistics solutions will contribute to a seamless customer experience and further development of the brand in this important market.”

Credits: PDPAOLA

In addition to logistics support, Bleckmann and PDPAOLA will also work together on joint publicity opportunities, including brand stories, podcasts, and participation in relevant events. Both parties aim to develop inspiring content campaigns that emphasize the strength and added value of this collaboration.

About PDPAOLA

PDPAOLA is a global jewelry brand founded in 2015 in Barcelona by siblings Paola and Humbert Sasplugas, who left careers in architecture and finance to create a new vision of contemporary jewelry. Designed for versatility and self-expression, PDPAOLA pieces combine timeless style with modern trends and are crafted from high-quality materials, including 18k gold and semi-precious stones. What began as a digitally native brand has rapidly evolved into a global firm with a strong physical presence.

Today, PDPAOLA operates with a team of more than 200 people at its headquarters and design studio in Barcelona, where creativity is guided by a commitment to sustainability and the integration of responsible practices across the value chain.

Since opening its first flagship store in Barcelona in 2021, PDPAOLA has executed an ambitious international expansion plan, now boasting more than 60 stores in key global locations. The brand reaches customers in over 90 markets through its own ecommerce platforms and a network of more than 1,900 third-party points of sale, while continuing to strengthen its presence with flagship stores in major international cities.