Boden's Refurbished Office

In efforts to create a more welcoming, and agile environment for their employees, Boden started a huge remodelling project. Up until then, the headquarters stood in stark contrast to their nice clothing. But through the upgraded design and structure that was changed completely, and even won them the BCO Regional award for “Refurbished/ Recycled Workspace”.

The goal was to invest in well being measures and improve productivity. Some ways this was achieved, was by Fabric-first approach improved the energy performance, an increase in daylight, and optimising the air quality. These improvements helped to reduce staff turnover by 30% and lowered staff illness rates to less than 10%.

The updated building consists of the remodelled 1960’s five storey building and the additional warehouse, which was converted to an office space. The warehouse includes two mezzanine levels wrapping around a central, triple-height atrium, forming the heart of the space, and with a glass roof between the two buildings, it becomes a welcoming environment for employees.

