BrandAlley delivers customer service breakthrough with Scurri

BrandAlley, a leading off-price premium and luxury brand e-tailer in the UK and France, has driven improved business performance by taking full control of its customer delivery proposition – from dispatch to customer notifications – in partnership with Scurri, the next generation delivery management platform.

In addition, for the first time, BrandAlley, which now counts a sixth of the UK population as members, has improved its order tracking facility for customers and can now produce branded dispatch notifications during the delivery process, to increase order visibility.

Based in the United Kingdom, Brand Alley runs flash sales across designer brands, launching multiple sales each day which typically last for a week at a time. The site offers womenswear, menswear, children's collections, homeware and beauty products.

With a complex logistics operation based out of Kettering, a scaling business, and a growing membership list, streamlining the company’s delivery process was a priority. The business was using a third-party logistics provider but made the decision in May 2023 to bring operations in-house using Scurri’s Connect delivery management platform for managing multiple carrier integrations.

“The Scurri implementation was one of the simplest I’ve ever managed. The API interface was a game changer for us, meaning we were up and running within a matter of weeks. We now have pinpoint visibility on package tracking across our entire carrier network and can react quickly to any problems with backup solutions. The team has provided us with exceptionally high levels of service. We value our close working relationship which gives us the opportunity to provide feedback on product enhancements, which we feel would be beneficial for our customer and business performance,” commented Ben Rangecroft, Head of Fulfilment at BrandAlley.

By being able to add carriers more efficiently and to set shipping rules within the Scurri platform, BrandAlley has gained greater control of costs and its carrier management process, which it can now effortlessly scale and adapt according to demand and customer requirements. The business has also gained operational efficiencies through the automation of its order dispatch process and has improved systems reliability.

As a customer-led business, BrandAlley prioritises high levels of service engagement and is in addition using Track Plus from Scurri to improve its post purchase delivery experience and order tracking facility for customers.

Scurri Track Plus system

“Using the Scurri Track Plus post purchase solution, has helped us gain greater control of the customer delivery experience, allowing us to centralise all our communications and messaging. We now produce BrandAlley branded tracking emails and customer notifications during the delivery process, to provide greater order visibility for our customers,” continued Rangecroft.

Using Scurri’s full Customer delivery Experience (CdX) product offering, Connect and Track Plus, BrandAlley has made further gains by using Scurri’s reporting tools so that it can monitor performance of every process and carrier, region by region, channel by channel, enabling it to make continuous improvements, essential as the business grows and targets new customer cohorts.

Rory O’Connor, CEO and Founder of Scurri, commented: “BrandAlley is an off-price premium luxury brand pioneer and has achieved significant business success by embracing innovation to drive business performance and enhanced customer experience. We are delighted to partner with them to support their ambitious plans for future growth. Exceptional service levels are core values for both of our businesses and underpins our successful working partnership”.

He continued, “BrandAlley is a superior operator in a niche that is notoriously difficult to get right. They know that the right products at the right price is only part of the success equation, which depends as much on great service in the delivery and post-purchase phases. We are delighted to partner with them to support their ambitious plans for future growth.”