Call for proposals: Fashion, Textiles and Technology partnership with British Council
19 Dec 2022
Following a successful pilot programme in 2022, applications for the next round of New Landscapes: Catalyst Research & Development Grant Scheme are now open.
The pilot programme was launched in October 2021 as a collaboration between UAL Fashion, Textiles and Technology Institute (UAL FTTI), British Council and five Official Development Assistance (ODA) countries to promote the cultural, social and environmental values of a sustainable global fashion and textiles sector. You can read the full report here.
The New Landscapes: Fashion, Textiles and Technology Catalyst R&D Grant Scheme, circa £120,000 in total, will provide five collaborative grants of up to £6,000 cash and up to £15,000 in-kind support to proposals that:
Grow global networks to enable development of practice, experimentation and testing of sustainable design and production solutions that inspire positive environmental change. Support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to exchange methods of designing and producing in a more sustainable and socially engaged way. Support young designers to become advocates for sustainable, ethical and socially engaged fashion, textiles and related technologies.
Key eligibility information
- The call is open to all designers, design entrepreneurs, and SMEs from UK and Official Development Assistance (ODA) countries – see the full list of ODA countries. -Applications must be a partnership between at least 1 UK applicant and a maximum of 2 co-applicants, based in 1 or more ODA country. -The lead applicant must be based in the UK and have been in business for at least 3 years. -Applicants must provide evidence of true collaboration, knowledge exchange and mutual benefit for all partners (including ODA countries) in their application. -Applicants must demonstrate the ability to deliver the project activity between April 2023 to August 2023. Successful applicants will also host a public event presenting their findings in 2022.
The deadline for proposal submissions is Monday 6th February 2023 at 23:59. Interviews will be held on week commencing 27th February 2023.