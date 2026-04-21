Canali CAre: a concrete commitment to environmental, social and cultural responsibility

The CAre project: vision and ESG strategy

For Canali, sustainability is a daily responsibility – a way of doing business rooted in its Italian manufacturing culture, in the care for people, and in a deep connection with the territory. This approach finds expression in the CAre project, through which the company translates ESG principles into tangible actions across the entire value chain, with the aim of generating a positive, measurable and lasting impact over time.

The project is part of a Sustainability Strategic Plan looking towards 2030, where sustainability becomes a lens through which every business decision is shaped, reinforcing the coherence between identity, innovation and responsibility.

Climate commitment and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi)

A fundamental pillar of this commitment is Canali’s alignment with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which has approved the company’s greenhouse gas emission reduction targets for 2030, assessing them as aligned with international scientific criteria for limiting climate change.

Specifically, Canali commits to reducing absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 42% by 2030 (compared to 2023), acting on its operational activities through measures such as improving energy efficiency, increasing the use of renewable energy sources, and developing self-generation solutions[1].

At the same time, the company has set a target to reduce Scope 3 emissions – those linked to the value chain – by 25%, strengthening dialogue with supply chain partners and promoting greater integration of environmental criteria into procurement processes[2].

Adherence to SBTi thus reinforces a structured path for managing climate impact, based on methodological rigor, data quality, and collaboration across the entire supply chain.

People, communities and the transmission of know-how

Alongside the environmental dimension, the CAre project also develops strongly on a social level, placing people and their wellbeing at the center. In this direction, corporate welfare initiatives play a key role, including the Workplace Health Promotion (WHP) program, which encourages healthy and sustainable lifestyles through activities focused on movement, prevention, and psychophysical wellbeing, engaging the entire workforce in an inclusive way.

Canali’s commitment also extends to education through a structured system of collaborations. Within this framework, the “Adopt a School” project promoted by Fondazione Altagamma is complemented by a partnership with Istituto Secoli, launched to contribute to the training of future pattern makers through specialized technicians and a six-month internship within the company’s prototyping department. In the Marche region, together with the Salesians and industrial and institutional partners, with the support of Confindustria Ancona and Regione Marche, the IEFP Project for fashion operators has been developed to create professional training paths that integrate classroom learning, laboratory work, and up to 300 hours of direct experience within the company.

Fondazione Maria Letizia Verga. Credits: Canali

A set of initiatives aimed at transmitting advanced technical skills and making sartorial professions attractive again for younger generations.

Further strengthening the bond with the territory is the corporate volunteering program, which offers employees the opportunity to dedicate 16 hours of their working time to social and environmental activities. Among the initiatives, Canali collaborates with leading organizations already supported through Fondazione Canali, such as “Il Paese Ritrovato” by Cooperativa La Meridiana – the first Alzheimer village in Italy – and Fondazione Maria Letizia Verga, engaged in the treatment and research of pediatric hemato-oncological diseases. Employees actively participate in solidarity initiatives, reinforcing a model of shared responsibility and direct engagement. Although recently introduced, the program has already reached 431 donated hours.

Overall, the CAre project represents the expression of a business model that integrates manufacturing excellence and social responsibility, international vision and local roots. A path grounded in care – for work, for people, and for the environment – guiding Canali towards a sustainable, coherent, and shared future.