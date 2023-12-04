Casestudy and tex.tracer help brands to adopt Digital Product Passport

The fashion industry is facing more pressure and regulation. The new Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) by the European Commission is one such regulation. It aims to improve transparency around the social and environmental impact of products and to help consumers make more informed, sustainable choices. The Digital Product Passport (DPP) has been initiated to do so. The passport holds data on everything from manufacturing processes and sourcing to how the product is reused, repaired, or recycled. This information is easily accessible through a QR code label or tag on the garment. Consumers and other parties can access the data by scanning the code at any point during the garments' lifecycle. It's time to get your business ready.

A partnership with purpose

Casestudy and tex.tracer combine their expertise to help brands to adopt this new regulation. Experts in producing trims and labels for the fashion industry, it makes sense for Casestudy to partner with tex.tracer, experts in fashion supply chain transparency. Sharing similar DNA, both focus strongly on transparency and sustainability and have hard-working teams that provide global solutions that improve their customers' businesses every day.

How it works

Using the tex.tracer platform, brands and retailers capture data in one place. All product and compliance data is available in one overview. The data is verified with time and geolocation stamps. It is peer-to-peer reviewed and is securely stored and accessed using blockchain."Using data and technology to extend the product lifetime is an important next step in our mission. To date, tex.tracer has traced over 30 million fashion items and added over 1,500 suppliers to the platform. This includes Casestudy’s factories and raw material suppliers worldwide." adds Bart Westerman, tex.tracer's co-founder and COO.

With data taken care of by tex.tracer, Casestudy looks after the physical aspect of the Digital Product Passport. They produce the hangtags and labels with the QR code, RFID chip, or NFC tag. Rogier van der Velde, co-owner of Casestudy, emphasises "We take compliance and transparency in our own business very seriously. So, a partnership with tex.tracer is a logical step towards a more transparent supply chain for our customers. We have developed a great collection of labels and tags to communicate the Digital Product Passport in a new and fresh way. I am sure our customers will love it and will start to embrace the Digital Product Passport".

In it together

Undoubtedly, these new compliance regulations will take a lot of effort and commitment from everyone in the industry. That's why this partnership is so relevant. Casestudy and tex.tracer help brands to adopt the new regulation by taking care of data captured right through to the sourcing and production partners. This makes the transition more manageable so as an industry, we can move forward into a more responsible future together.

