Chantelle's CSR report details climate and circularity goals

Chantelle Group, the Paris-based lingerie design and manufacturing company, has published its 2024 corporate social responsibility (CSR) report, detailing significant progress across its ‘Nature’ and ‘Culture’ pillars. The report highlights the company's commitment to reducing its environmental impact and fostering a more inclusive and ethical business model.

Highlights from the report

Climate action validated by SBTi The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated Chantelle’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reduction goals as being aligned with a one point five degrees Celsius warming trajectory. The group has committed to reducing its scope one and two emissions by at least 47 percent and its scope three emissions by 66 percent by 2029, both in absolute value compared to a 2019 baseline.

Sustainable products and circular economy

A core focus of the report is the company’s efforts in product sustainability. Chantelle increased its use of reduced-impact fibers by more than 45 percent by weight in 2024 compared to 2023 for items produced in its own factories. The company has an ambitious goal that by 2030, 100 percent of its collection articles will be composed of at least 50 percent reduced-impact, traceable fibers.

The report also details initiatives aimed at fostering a circular economy. Chantelle launched a repair service in its French boutiques in the first half of 2024 and plans to expand this to all its points of sale and its e-commerce site by 2025. The Dutch brand Livera also offers repair services in 60 percent of its stores. Additionally, the company participated in a collective to explore creating a collection, sorting, and recycling channel for lingerie products predominantly made from polyamide.

Transparency and traceability

Chantelle has reinforced its supply chain traceability. Thanks to a partnership with Trace for Good, over ninety percent of its spring/summer 2025 collection products will have enhanced traceability. This initiative extends beyond regulatory requirements to identify the names, addresses, and countries of key suppliers. The company also increased the proportion of its tier two suppliers with a valid audit report to more than 60 percent, nearly doubling its performance from the previous year.

Social and societal commitments

The group continued its support for employee well-being, providing more than 7,500 hours of training in France in 2024. The report also highlights a growing commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, with an index score of 89 out of 100 for gender equality in France. Inclusivity is also a key theme in product design, with offerings that cater to a wide range of body types, from cup size A to J.