Création Gross: Fourth generation joins the company

With 31-year-old Dominik Gross, son of co-owner Peter Gross, the fourth generation will join the fashion company Création Gross GmbH & Co. KG by october 2022. The business economist studied in Bamberg and completed his Master's degree in Hong Kong with a focus on market strategy and finance. In the last few years, he worked as a key account manager for the consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser in Heidelberg, among other positions.

Dominik Gross

Prior to that, he completed an internship at s.Oliver Asia Ltd., Hong Kong in the Business Analytics & Merchandising department during his studies. Initially, he will join Création Gross via a management trainee program in which he will get to know all the company's divisions. The focus is clearly on joining the management and taking over the functional areas of sales, product and marketing from long-time Managing Director Ralph Böhm.

"We are looking forward to Dominik joining the company in October. It is a clear and important signal of stability and continuity which is significant in these times of various difficulties," Thomas Steinhart, Managing Partner.

Ralph Böhm, Managing Director adds: "Dominik Gross will decisively advance the internationalization of our brands in sales. His background offers the ideal prerequisites for this."

