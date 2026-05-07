Dancewear giant Capezio chooses Bleckmann to support the next phase of its European expansion

Capezio, a globally renowned dance footwear, apparel and accessories brand with over 140 years of heritage, has chosen Bleckmann, specialist in supply chain management for fashion and lifestyle brands, to support its expansion across European markets. The brand selected Bleckmann as its third-party logistics (3PL) provider for warehousing and distribution due to its extensive carrier network, dedicated category expertise and scalable capacity – providing the strategic agility for future growth.

Following an onboarding process completed in just two months, including full IT and operational integration, Capezio is now live at Bleckmann’s strategically located distribution centre in Venlo, the Netherlands. This marks a significant milestone in the brand’s European ambitions and its commitment to delivering exceptional value and customer experience to dancers around the world.

Credits: Capezio

Localised fulfilment to support streamlined growth

After more than 30 years of fulfilling orders to EU markets from the UK, Capezio was looking for a specialised solution that could deliver a faster, more consistent fulfilment experience. Centralising and consolidating its European logistics operations at Bleckmann’s facility will enable the brand to deliver customer-facing and operational improvements. “We’re not only closer to our customers, but we can also provide a more tailored service through Bleckmann’s ‘Local Heroes’ last-mile concept”, explained Arron Delamare, Director of Operations at Capezio. “This gives us access to the best-fit carrier per region with one contract and point of contact, so we can offer the best service levels across the board.”

Operational integration is central to the value that Bleckmann’s solution provides, enabling Capezio to deliver on its promises to customers while realising significant efficiency benefits. Bringing warehousing and transportation under one roof reduces the number of touchpoints across the supply chain, enabling faster, more accurate information flow into Capezio’s own systems. This mitigates the risk of errors from managing multiple partners and dependencies. “The Capezio partnership demonstrates the simplicity gained by working with one partner”, said Maxim Sion, Sales Manager at Bleckmann. “It unlocks a better experience for customers and frees the team to focus on growth.”

Operational alignment for efficiency and scale

Critical to the effectiveness of the partnership was a strong alignment between Bleckmann’s established fashion and lifestyle expertise and Capezio’s operational needs. With a catalogue of around 40,000 SKUs, the brand operates with considerable product complexity, and finding a partner equipped to handle that from day one was a priority. “Because of Bleckmann’s unparalleled expertise, their systems and ways of working already mirrored what we needed”, added Delamare. “Whether it’s managing complex individual order combinations or efficiently dealing with waving for seasonal- specific stock and peak demand, we were able to hit the ground running with all the tools required.”

A partnership built for ambitious growth

Importantly, Bleckmann’s flexible warehousing capacity and agile fulfilment network provide the scalability required to meet Capezio’s ambitious European growth trajectory. And for Delamare, it is not only the operational capabilities that have impressed. “Visiting multiple Bleckmann sites, what struck me was the consistency – not just in terms of standards, processes and data, but also in the attitude and energy of the team at every level”, he said. “That tells you a lot about a business, and it’s reflected in the strategic support we’ve received. The partnership unlocks a clear path to achieving economies of scale and impactful process improvements – benefits we can pass on to our customers.”