Db Journey partners with Bleckmann to launch innovative renewal offering for travel gear

The award-winning Norwegian luggage and accessories brand Db Journey has extended its partnership with Bleckmann, a leading provider of end-to-end logistics solutions, to launch its brand- new product trade-in and resale programme. Through this initiative, customers can return their used travel gear, including suitcases, backpacks and duffel bags, in exchange for store credit. The returned items are then repaired and reconditioned by the Renewal Workshop, Bleckmann’s team of circular fashion experts, ready to be resold on the Db Journey e-commerce site. This unique circular concept enables Db Journey to strengthen its commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its operations.

On the road together: Extending a productive collaboration

The launch of this tailored renewal solution marks the next phase in an established partnership with Db Journey, for whom Bleckmann has been managing warehousing and fulfilment since June 2023. Bleckmann currently handles omnichannel logistics for both the brand’s home market of Norway (from the Spedify distribution centre, our Scandinavian 3PL partner, in Askim) and mainland Europe from one of Bleckmann’s sites in Grobbendonk, Belgium. These locations are also the operational hubs for Db Journey’s renewal programme. Each pre-loved item undergoes a thorough inspection upon arrival, before being expertly cleaned and repaired as required. Items are then returned to stock with a unique SKU number linked to details of their model number and condition, providing online shoppers with full transparency.

Meeting the unique demands of travel gear repair and reconditioning required Bleckmann to work in close collaboration with Db Journey to develop a renewal concept that would meet and exceed customer expectations. This involved an extensive testing period, during which the two companies built on each other’s expertise to create a streamlined and cost-effective solution. “It’s a pleasure to be strengthening our partnership with Db Journey in support of such an ambitious circular initiative,” said Hans Robben, Programme Manager for The Renewal Workshop at Bleckmann. “We’re excited by the programme’s potential, and with such talented and flexible teams based in Belgium and Norway, we’re well positioned to help bring the project to life and scale up in line with future growth.”

Implementing an end-to-end renewal and resale solution

Db Journey’s trade-in and resale programme will be made available to all of the brand’s customers in Norway, its largest single market, as well as across mainland Europe. Bleckmann will be responsible for all the back-end operations, from the moment trade-in stock arrives at the warehouse to when it is delivered to a customer’s doorstep. Meanwhile, a strong collaboration with the re-commerce and resale platform Trove will ensure a seamless interface between Bleckmann’s warehouse management system (WMS) and the Db Journey website, providing accurate inventory availability and an integrated online shopping experience.

Integrating circularity into logistics operations

With its existing renewal programmes for brands including COS, Karl Lagerfeld and Coyuchi, and its in-depth knowledge of garment and accessory renewal, Bleckmann was the ideal choice to support Db Journey’s first steps in circularity. However, the project is far from a one-off. Indeed, with renewal specialists working alongside warehouse colleagues under the same roof in Bleckmann’s distribution centres, Db Journey benefits from a fully integrated renewal and re-commerce framework. “From new purchase to trade-in to renewal and resale, Bleckmann is proving that circularity can be smoothly embedded into existing operations – driving both cost savings and environmental benefits,” said Joachim Gund, Chief Transformation Officer at Db Journey. “Bleckmann has enabled us to make renewal not only attractive to customers but also a valuable accelerator in our growth strategy.”

About Db Journey

Founded in 2009, Db Journey is a premium outdoor equipment and accessories brand from Norway focused on developing the best products for convenient travel. With a range of iconic backpacks, suitcases and accessories, the brand has built a reputation for innovative design and robust manufacturing, winning multiple awards for its consistently reliable, comfortable and stylish products.

True to its name, Db Journey never stands still – constantly striving to improve both its products and its operations. As well as being an innovator in design, Db Journey is a certified B Corp, with a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility, ensuring that its premium products reflect a deep respect for people and the planet. For more information, visit dbjourney.com

About Bleckmann

Bleckmann is a market leader in supply chain management (SCM) services for fashion and lifestyle brands. Founded in 1862, Bleckmann evolved from a transportation company to a provider of complete supply chain solutions with specific expertise in e-fulfilment. From its strong base in Europe, the company expanded into the US and Asia, enabling Bleckmann to serve customers around the world. Its investments and extensive experience in IT solutions ensure that Bleckmann offers a unified platform to its customers worldwide. Around 6500 team members are ready to support Bleckmann's customers and fulfil their promises every day. With sales of 641 million euros (revenue 2024), Bleckmann has the scale and flexibility to provide world-class solutions for its customers. For more information, visit www.bleckmann.com