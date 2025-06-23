DB Journey Selects Spedify and Bleckmann as Logistics Partner for Norwegian Market

We are proud to announce that DB Journey and Bleckmann redesigned their local Norwegian Supply chain. In extensive collaboration with Spedify, our new Scandinavian 3PL partner, Bleckmann will distribute and fulfill the Norwegian Omni-channel business from the warehouse in Askim. It brings DB Journey closer to its most important and largest customer base. “Bleckmann has already impressed us with their warehousing and fulfillment services,” said Joachim Gund, Chief Transformation Officer at Db Journey. Matthias Vandecasteele, director sales at Bleckmann added: “This partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to high standards of service, scalability, and efficiency, perfectly aligning with our goal of delivering best-in-class third-party logistics solutions”.

Strategic shift

This collaboration marks a strategic shift toward delivering quality, scalable, and customized customer solutions. By combining modern logistics technology with close, hands-on customer follow-up, we aim to ensure both operational excellence and strong client relationships. Our operations continue to evolve as part of a larger quality initiative focused on process improvements and stronger routines at every level.

Spedify recently onboarded several new clients, contributing to a balanced and diversified seasonal volume, resulting in improved resource utilization throughout the year. During peak periods, the Spedify Askim facility scales up to manage increased volumes. The distribution center operates with a stable and scalable organization, employing 30 to 58 people. The DB Journey operation is built entirely on Bleckmann’s established systems, processes, and training protocols. This setup is made possible thanks to in-depth staff cross-training and the close collaboration between Spedify and Bleckmann.

Client contact

Bleckmann serves as the client-facing, first-line contact for DB Journey. The Norwegian operations are executed in line with Bleckmann’s Grobbendonk site management method, mirroring the processes established to ensure consistency and quality. Spedify operates within Bleckmann’s IT environment for optimal fulfillment of all Norwegian orders. While Spedify is maintaining a very stable IT environment and infrastructure to meet the DB Journey service level agreements. To this end Bleckmann provides advisory and operational support. “This partnership reflects a forward- thinking approach to logistics, one that emphasizes collaboration, technology, and operational excellence to support DB Journey’s continued success in Norway,” said Matthias.

About Db Journey

Founded in 2009, Db Journey is a premium outdoor equipment and accessories brand from Norway focused on developing the best products for convenient travel. With a range of iconic backpacks, suitcases and accessories, the brand has built a reputation for innovative design and robust manufacturing, winning multiple awards for its consistently reliable, comfortable and stylish products.

True to its name, Db Journey never stands still – constantly striving to improve both its products and its operations. As well as being an innovator in design, Db Journey is a certified B Corp, with a strong emphasis on environmental responsibility, ensuring that its premium products reflect a deep respect for people and the planet.

About Spedify

Spedify is a modern logistics partner built on a shared commitment to your success. We take a long-term view of every relationship, supporting brands through growth and uncertainty alike. Unlike traditional 3PLs modeled after outdated "warehouse hotels," Spedify offers a streamlined, transparent model that distinguishes between cost-driving and profit-generating activity. Our operations are designed to reduce risk, eliminate complexity, and provide predictable costs, so you're never caught off guard. While others keep the meter running in downturns, Spedify adapts with you, enabling scalable growth and long-term success in an ever-changing digital commerce landscape.

About Bleckmann

Bleckmann is a market leader in supply chain management (SCM) services for fashion and lifestyle brands. Founded in 1862, Bleckmann evolved from a transportation company to a provider of complete supply chain solutions with specific expertise in e-fulfilment. From its strong base in Europe, the company expanded into the US and Asia, enabling Bleckmann to serve customers around the world. Its investments and extensive experience in IT solutions ensure that Bleckmann offers a unified platform to its customers worldwide. Around 6500 team members are ready to support Bleckmann's customers and fulfil their promises every day. With sales of 564 million euros (revenue 2023), Bleckmann has the scale and flexibility to provide world-class solutions for its customers. For more information, visit www.bleckmann.com