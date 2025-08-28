DeMellier partners with Bleckmann for logistics operations

DeMellier, the purpose-driven brand known for its award-winning handbags, has partnered with Bleckmann to enhance its logistics operations. This collaboration is designed to support DeMellier’s rapid growth, meet seasonal demand and manage high-volume fluctuations with greater efficiency.

DeMellier’s fulfillment operations will be strengthened through Bleckmann’s strategically located and specialized logistics centre in Rieme (B). This collaboration is expected to assure major benefits for the brand and its customers, such as:

Seasonality and demand – with significant sales peaks, DeMellier requires a flexible and responsive logistics approach.

– with significant sales peaks, DeMellier requires a flexible and responsive logistics approach. Enhanced service efficiency – as a digitally native brand, improving order fulfillment remains a priority. DeMellier and Bleckmann will focus on streamlining operations, increasing supply chain visibility, and delivering seamless customer experiences.

– as a digitally native brand, improving order fulfillment remains a priority. DeMellier and Bleckmann will focus on streamlining operations, increasing supply chain visibility, and delivering seamless customer experiences. Delivery strategy – Bleckmann will optimize shipping costs while introducing premium and potential same-day delivery options.

– Bleckmann will optimize shipping costs while introducing premium and potential same-day delivery options. Returns and technology – integrated IT systems and a simplified returns process will support efficiency and customer satisfaction.

– integrated IT systems and a simplified returns process will support efficiency and customer satisfaction. Circularity - in preparation of the EU legislation on ban on destruction of unsold goods, damaged returns will be brought back to new-state by Bleckmann so they can be taken on stock again.

“Our partnership with Bleckmann is a key step in optimising our logistics operations,” said Nassima Bouziane, Head of Operations at DeMellier. “With Bleckmann’s expertise in D2C brands and proven success, we are committed to ongoing improvements to deliver a smoother, more reliable experience for our customers.”

“Bleckmann is thrilled to support DeMellier’s continued expansion” said Gill Van Puyvelde, operational cluster director. “Our logistics expertise aligns perfectly with the growing needs of this iconic brand.”

About DeMellier

DeMellier is an award-winning handbag brand defined by its modern silhouettes — designed to empower, crafted to last. Founded by Mireia Llusia-Lindh in 2017, DeMellier unites contemporary style with a commitment to timeless craftsmanship; all ethically made in Europe using the finest Italian leathers and sustainably sourced materials. Empowering women is central to its mission, embodied by its all-female London-based design team. Rooted in purpose, every purchase supports lifesaving vaccines and medical treatments for children in need through its permanent charity initiative, ‘A Bag, A Life’, in collaboration with SOS Children’s Villages. To date, DeMellier has funded over 1,500,000 vaccines.