Denim brand BALL acquired by DK Company

DK Company has just signed an agreement to acquire the BALL brand. The brand was relaunched in 2020 by Nastassia Elm Bregengård and has since positioned itself in the market, primarily in Scandinavia, where the brand has a strong distribution with many recognized retailers.

The brand will be placed in DK Company's Vejle division under the leadership of CEO Kasper Philipsen.

CEO Kasper Philipsen says; "We are both proud and happy that we can announce the acquisition of BALL today. Many people remember the brand from the 80s, when BALL helped set the agenda for jeans and sweatshirts in particular. The more we've delved into the brand, the more exciting the story is. Several of the original Italian factories are still active even 50 years after the brand's inception."

Kasper Philipsen continues: "We see a huge potential in further developing the brand, which appeals to a broad audience and has a fantastic history we can build on. Already for the AW 2024 collections, we expect to expand the product portfolio to broaden the collections and come up with a strong jeans concept that both suits the target group and builds on the BALL story. We have been in dialog with the founder Aldo Ciavatta, who in 1974 started the brand with the idea of making fashion denim for women, where he started washing denim fabrics to make them more comfortable than what the market knew at the time."

DK Company expects BALL products to be produced primarily in European factories, building on the strong history of the brand. With DK Company's competencies in production and sales, the goal is for the brand to reach even wider in the European markets, where the strong identity and strength will be maintained.