Digital Product Passport: A New Era of Trust and Transparency in Fashion, Starting with Consumers, According to a Certilogo Survey

A survey conducted by Certilogo*, leader in secure end-to-end Digital Product Passports in the fashion industry, reveals that consumers are surprisingly ready to interact with Digital Product Passports (DPP), a technology that is set to revolutionize the fashion and luxury industry. Conducted in collaboration with SDA Bocconi Monitor for Circular Fashion, the survey sheds light on consumer awareness, expectations and the potential impact of DPPs on trust and brand loyalty, providing insights into the complex landscape of digital transformation and circularity in fashion.

"As the fashion and luxury industry enters a new era of digital transformation with the introduction of Digital Product Passports, brands are eager to understand consumer expectations and familiarity with this innovative technology. Our collaboration with the SDA Bocconi Monitor for Circular Fashion aims to provide key insights that can drive positive change in the fashion industry, making it more circular and sustainable for brands and consumers." - Said Rossella Munafò, Head of Strategy & Business Innovation at Certilogo.

“The collaboration with Certilogo allowed us to investigate the point of view of final users on the role of Digital Product Passports and their expectations: the results confirm that they seek a higher level of traceability, improvements in the textile waste management and more educational projects. Given the strong interest in the Digital Product Passports, the final users seem now ready to start testing them, taking the resulting benefits, such as a higher level of transparency on how to extend the life of the product through second hand or repairing services” - Said Francesca Romana Rinaldi, Director Monitor for Circular Fashion SDA Bocconi.

What is the DPP?

The DPP is a digital record that provides detailed information about a product's life cycle, from the source of raw materials to the various components, production, maintenance, disposal or recycling. It aims to improve transparency, traceability and sustainability throughout the entire production chain. According to the EU's Digital Product Passport (DPP) regulation - which will come into force as early as 2027 - all textile products circulating in Europe must have a unique DPP that can be consulted by consumers. Accessible through a QR code or other identifier DPPs not only provide product information, but also enable consumers to access digital experiences and engage with their favorite brands through engaging experiences.

The adoption of the DPP is an important step towards a more sustainable and transparent fashion industry, with long-term benefits for the environment, consumers and the industry.

Consumers Are Ready for the Digital Product Passport Revolution

According to Certilogo's survey, which was accessed by users engaging in Certilogo’s authentication process, an impressive 49% of respondents said they were aware of the concept of the Digital Product Passport, even though it is still in the early stages of adoption by many brands and will be mandatory in Europe from 2027. This unexpected level of awareness underscores a growing consumer desire for more transparency and product information. The study also highlights a significant generational divide: Gen Z shows greater familiarity with DPPs (54%) compared to Gen X (45%) and Gen Y (48%). This shows that younger consumers are particularly attuned to the potential of digital tools to enhance their shopping experience and address sustainability concerns.

"This mindset of early adoption of DPP represents a unique opportunity for brands to meet growing consumer expectations by concretely demonstrating their commitment to a more transparent and responsible fashion ecosystem, and engaging consumers into more meaningful experiences." Said Rossella Munafò, Head of Strategy & Business Innovation at Certilogo during the presentation of the "Monitor for Circular Fashion Report 2024/2025: Navigating Change" at SDA Bocconi School of Management on February 17th in Milan.

Authentication is a top priority

The study delves into the specific information the surveyed consumers are looking for in a Digital Product Passport. Authentication is the top priority, with 56% of respondents citing its importance when asked what they expect from a DPP. This finding highlights the growing concern around counterfeit products and the desire for verifiable proof of authenticity. This is closely followed by care and maintenance instructions (45%) and product composition (44%), in line with consumers' desire for more detailed information to make informed purchasing decisions and proper care of their garments.

These findings provide a clear roadmap for brands looking to effectively implement their DPP adoption strategy. By prioritizing authentication and providing comprehensive product information, brands can build consumer trust, combat counterfeiting, and promote more sustainable consumption patterns.

Building trust with DPPs to unlock sustainable fashion market potential

The study also explored the perceived impact of widespread adoption of the Digital Product Passport. A significant 71% of respondents believe DPPs will increase trust in brands, while 49% expect greater brand loyalty. This positive sentiment was particularly strong among Gen Y (76%) and Gen X (73%) respondents, demonstrating the potential of DPPs and the role they can play in helping brands build lasting relationships with this key consumer demographic. In fact, the study also found that cost (37%), fear of counterfeiting (29%) and concerns about greenwashing (22%) are the main barriers to purchasing sustainable apparel. By providing transparency and verifiable information, Digital Product Passports can directly address these concerns and unlock the potential of the sustainable fashion market.

“The results clearly show that consumers are not only ready for digital product passports, but also see them as a powerful tool to build trust and foster brand loyalty”, said Rossella Munafò. “With our 17+ years of experience, we are committed to helping brands successfully usher in a new era of transparency.”

*Certilogo conducted the survey from 9 August 2024 to 27 October 2024 among 1741 respondents across generations and geographical areas. The questionnaire was optionally administered to users who used Certilogo's platform at the end of the product authentication process and consisted of six questions on the awareness, perceived value and impact of Digital Product Passports (DPPs). The survey was conducted in collaboration with SDA Bocconi Monitor for Circular Fashion.