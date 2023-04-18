Dstrezzed launches new webshop to dress and inspire the ‘modern gent’ of today

Dutch menswear brand Dstrezzed, has re-imagined its online presence with a webshop that prioritizes a streamlined user experience, making it easier for online shoppers to find the products they like.

Next to store openings and multiple seasons of innovative and contemporary collections, Dstrezzed has also turned its attention to online. Intended to make the shopping experience way more enjoyable, and easier to find the right fit and style for every user, the new webshop is something to be proud of.

We're thrilled to launch our new webshop and provide our customers with a convenient shopping experience. We're confident that our new website aligns with the direction we have taken as a brand. Our goal has always been to provide our customers with quality items to enjoy the good things in life and with the launch of our new webshop, we're taking that commitment to the next level. Eric Aarden founder of Dstrezzed

The most important refresh of the webshop is the improved on-site navigation, which allows shoppers to find exactly what they need with ease. The whole look and feel embodies the character of Dstrezzed and should serve as an inspiration, as well as a functional experience.

Some key highlights of the new webshop include:

Mobile-first design - data showed that most online customers visited through their mobile phones, so this key change in design means the whole experience will be more enjoyable and seamlessly meets the needs of mobile users.

Better online merchandising - products and color variants are more clearly highlighted on the collection pages to show the variety of choices. Plus, all images have a higher quality and the products have been given more detailed descriptions. This makes it easier for customers to find what they are looking for and make informed choices.

Personalized recommendations - these will appear on product pages to create a more tailored experience for the customer.

Shop the look feature - an easy and inspiring way to shop the season's favorite outfits in a few clicks.

Wishlist feature - a way to keep customers who aren’t ready to buy yet engaged, and easier for them to find their loved pieces when they want to commit to a purchase.

Quick add-to-cart feature - the fewer the clicks, the better. This function cuts through some steps to get items in the cart and paid for in a flash.

Dstrezzed is built on a brotherhood that believes that life is an adventure which we should all make the best of. This community is bold, rebellious and always authentic, and they believe that enjoying the good things in life is easier in quality and comfortable clothing. And with this efficient new service, there’s no doubt they’ll be able to keep enjoying it to the max!