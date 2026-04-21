e-SCM Talks: How Bellerose Optimizes Its Operations with e-SCM

An inside look at fashion supply chains

At the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF), a major fashion event in Northern Europe, CIFF Media highlights the profound transformations shaping the industry through a video podcast dedicated to fashion tech and supply chains.

In a context where fashion is becoming increasingly demanding in terms of lead times, quality, and international coordination, supply chain management has become a strategic priority.

In this episode, two experts share their experience:

Kaat De Jaeger, Supply & Quality Manager at Bellerose

Caroline Anziutti, upstream supply chain expert at e-SCM

This podcast sheds light on the concrete transformations taking place in the supply chains of European fashion brands.

Podcast summary

Bellerose, a Belgian brand experiencing strong international growth, faces increasing supply chain complexity, particularly due to the large number of suppliers and the challenges of quality management.

To address these issues, the brand relies on e-SCM, a digital platform dedicated to upstream supply chain management.

Key takeaways:

Digitalization provides better visibility over operations

Centralized data improves decision-making

Supplier collaboration becomes smoother

Processes become faster and more reliable

Result: a more agile, better-managed supply chain capable of supporting the brand’s growth.

Watch the podcast:

Bellerose: Managing an international supply chain from Belgium

Known for its elegance and premium positioning, Bellerose works with a wide network of international partners.

This organization involves:

Complex coordination between suppliers

Rigorous quality monitoring

Strong pressure on deadlines

The challenge: structuring and securing operations while maintaining flexibility and responsiveness.

e-SCM: A platform serving upstream supply chain management

About e-SCM Solutions

To address these challenges, e-SCM offers a solution dedicated to managing sourcing operations.

The platform enables:

Centralization of all order-related data

Tracking of production and shipping stages

Easier communication with suppliers and freight forwarders

e-SCM acts as a digital hub, connecting all stakeholders in the supply chain.

Smoother supplier collaboration

One of the key benefits observed at Bellerose concerns supplier relationships. Thanks to digitalization:

Information is shared in real time

Errors related to manual exchanges are reduced

Teams gain efficiency

This fosters more transparent and high-performing collaboration.

Optimizing time-to-market through data

In fashion, speed of execution is critical. With e-SCM, Bellerose can:

Anticipate delays

Secure production timelines

Improve planning

Data becomes a key lever to accelerate time-to-market and reduce risks.

Move to a more efficient fashion supply chain

Do you want to improve the visibility and performance of your fashion

supply chain?

Discover how a solution like e-SCM can help you digitalize your operations and streamline collaboration with your suppliers.

Managing a complex supply chain?

Schedule a meeting with an e-SCM expert to identify optimization levers and accelerate your digital transformation.

Conclusion: A data-driven supply chain

The Bellerose example shows that digitalization has become essential. With e-SCM, the brand gains in:

Visibility

Collaboration

Efficiency

Performance

An inspiring model for all European fashion brands.