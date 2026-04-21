e-SCM Talks: How Bellerose Optimizes Its Operations with e-SCM
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An inside look at fashion supply chains
At the Copenhagen International Fashion Fair (CIFF), a major fashion event in Northern Europe, CIFF Media highlights the profound transformations shaping the industry through a video podcast dedicated to fashion tech and supply chains.
In a context where fashion is becoming increasingly demanding in terms of lead times, quality, and international coordination, supply chain management has become a strategic priority.
In this episode, two experts share their experience:
- Kaat De Jaeger, Supply & Quality Manager at Bellerose
- Caroline Anziutti, upstream supply chain expert at e-SCM
This podcast sheds light on the concrete transformations taking place in the supply chains of European fashion brands.
Podcast summary
Bellerose, a Belgian brand experiencing strong international growth, faces increasing supply chain complexity, particularly due to the large number of suppliers and the challenges of quality management.
To address these issues, the brand relies on e-SCM, a digital platform dedicated to upstream supply chain management.
Key takeaways:
- Digitalization provides better visibility over operations
- Centralized data improves decision-making
- Supplier collaboration becomes smoother
- Processes become faster and more reliable
Result: a more agile, better-managed supply chain capable of supporting the brand’s growth.
Watch the podcast:
Bellerose: Managing an international supply chain from Belgium
Known for its elegance and premium positioning, Bellerose works with a wide network of international partners.
This organization involves:
- Complex coordination between suppliers
- Rigorous quality monitoring
- Strong pressure on deadlines
The challenge: structuring and securing operations while maintaining flexibility and responsiveness.
e-SCM: A platform serving upstream supply chain management
About e-SCM Solutions
To address these challenges, e-SCM offers a solution dedicated to managing sourcing operations.
The platform enables:
- Centralization of all order-related data
- Tracking of production and shipping stages
- Easier communication with suppliers and freight forwarders
e-SCM acts as a digital hub, connecting all stakeholders in the supply chain.
Smoother supplier collaboration
One of the key benefits observed at Bellerose concerns supplier relationships. Thanks to digitalization:
- Information is shared in real time
- Errors related to manual exchanges are reduced
- Teams gain efficiency
This fosters more transparent and high-performing collaboration.
Optimizing time-to-market through data
In fashion, speed of execution is critical. With e-SCM, Bellerose can:
- Anticipate delays
- Secure production timelines
- Improve planning
Data becomes a key lever to accelerate time-to-market and reduce risks.
Move to a more efficient fashion supply chain
Do you want to improve the visibility and performance of your fashion
supply chain?
Discover how a solution like e-SCM can help you digitalize your operations and streamline collaboration with your suppliers.
Managing a complex supply chain?
Schedule a meeting with an e-SCM expert to identify optimization levers and accelerate your digital transformation.
Conclusion: A data-driven supply chain
The Bellerose example shows that digitalization has become essential. With e-SCM, the brand gains in:
- Visibility
- Collaboration
- Efficiency
- Performance
An inspiring model for all European fashion brands.