EIDM has a new identity

In the continuity of its renewal strategy initiated since the beginning of the year, the International School of Fashion & Luxury unveils its new visual identity.

A change in line with the philosophy of the school!

This revival echoes the philosophy implemented by the International School of Fashion & Luxury since the beginning of the year, with in particular its integration into the ACE group and the relocation to new premises. In order to reflect this strategic vision of innovation and perpetual adaptation, the International School of Fashion & Luxury is therefore adorned with a new logo.

EIDM’s logo: before versus now...

Sleek, refined and minimalist, the new visual identity of EIDM is more sober and devoid of its coat of arms. It is enhanced by a signature available in both French and English, as a reminder of the school's international vision. A palette of colors in bright tones completes the new EIDM’s brand book, to remind the classic codes of the fashion and luxury industry.