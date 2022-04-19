ESW Announces Ground-breaking Alliance with UPS to Offer Brands Faster Direct-to-Consumer Ecommerce Access in International Markets

ESW, the leading global direct-to-consumer (DTC) ecommerce company, today announced an agreement with UPS (NYSE: UPS) that will provide integrated international ecommerce and shipping capabilities for brands aiming to accelerate their direct-to-consumer (DTC) expansion, enabling them to be more effective at reaching global consumers via cross-border ecommerce. Through this new bundled offering, UPS customers and ESW clients will see significant capabilities to deeply localize their online shopping experience and leverage UPS’s global transportation and customs brokerage platform for delivery.

“The ability to get a one-stop solution that combines ESW’s technology and deep localization expertise with UPS’s expansive logistics and transportation network will give DTC retailers of any size greater access to consumers on a global scale,” said Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, President and CEO, Americas, ESW. “This agreement leverages our entire logistics and payments ecosystem as well as UPS’s extensive global transportation network to remove barriers and alleviate the friction that often impedes brands and retailers from selling directly to consumers regardless of where they live in the world.”

“UPS continues to innovate on behalf of customers, offering new capabilities to grow their businesses. This alliance with ESW offers UPS ecommerce customers the ability to sell and ship seamlessly around the world, with the confidence that they are delivering a great shopping experience,” Bill Seward, UPS President, Americas Region and Global Customer Solutions said.

As consumers increasingly turn to cross-border shopping to purchase the products they see online, retailers must also become border agnostic in order to succeed in today’s competitive landscape. According to ESW’s Global Voices 2022 survey, the number of cross-border DTC consumers increased across all age groups between December 2020 and July 2021 with younger Millennial and Gen Z consumers driving this trend. The data revealed that Millennials and Gen Z shoppers are buying significantly more from outside their home countries than Gen X and Baby Boomers, with the younger cohorts preferring to purchase cross-border to access products they cannot find locally. The same survey found that shipping timing and shipping costs are the two biggest deterrents preventing more consumers from shopping across international borders.

Brands integrating with ESW’s Fluency and Symphony DTC solutions can enter both domestic and new international markets in a matter of weeks and access a suite of market-leading ecommerce solutions across store, pricing, payments, checkout, fraud and delivery. ESW’s Velocity consultancy service provides the expertise to execute successful growth initiatives across customer experience, acquisition, and retention, while engaging directly with customers and retaining ownership of all the data collected during the shopping journey.

