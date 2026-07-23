ESW launches agentic commerce with Microsoft Copilot, connecting AI-driven discovery to checkout

ESW, the international growth engine for ambitious brands, today announced the launch of ESW Agentic Commerce, a new solution designed to help brands enable AI-driven product discovery and transactions. The solution enables brands to integrate and optimize their product catalogs on AI platforms and enables secure checkout and payments within AI-powered shopping experiences. The solution works alongside retailers’ existing ecommerce infrastructure, with Microsoft Copilot planned to be the first integration.

ESW, a global ecommerce platform, works with internationally recognized brands, helping them scale through trusted, localized ecommerce experiences across global markets.

The launch marks a major milestone for online retail as AI rapidly becomes the next front door for shopping. Analysts project agentic commerce will represent a $3 trillion to $5 trillion global opportunity by 2030 (McKinsey), while traditional search is expected to decline by 25% as consumers increasingly turn to AI assistants to discover and buy products (Gartner).

As AI-powered assistants become a new entry point for shopping, many brands want to be surfaced and drive sales in these environments. While AI can help consumers find products, brands need to ensure their products are discoverable and that they can guide consumers through a seamless purchase experience. ESW Agentic Commerce is designed to make global expansion on AI platforms easy for brands.

ESW Agentic Commerce works alongside retailers’ existing ecommerce platforms, allowing brands to extend their current capabilities into AI-powered shopping experiences without replacing the platforms they already use. ESW manages the operational complexity, helping brands capture revenue from this emerging channel in a way that is seamless for both the retailer and the shopper. ESW Agentic Hub is the infrastructure layer underpinning ESW’s agentic commerce offering. The Agentic Hub makes global commerce capabilities accessible to AI agents and is designed so brands can extend agentic solutions across additional touchpoints over time, with Microsoft Copilot marking the first of several planned integrations. With ESW Agentic Commerce, transactions can also be completed securely within the AI experience itself, reducing friction between discovery and checkout.

This offering is available immediately for brands and customers in the U.S., with broader availability planned in the near future.

Eric Eichmann, Chief Executive Officer of ESW, said, “AI is changing how consumers discover and buy products, but until now, the technology needed to turn those interactions into real commerce globally just hasn’t been there. Retailers don’t need another AI demonstration - they need infrastructure that generates revenue and powers the next generation of ecommerce. ESW is the first international ecommerce platform to deliver that at enterprise scale. With the Agentic Hub, we’ve built that infrastructure once and can now extend it across agents and platforms as this space evolves. We’ve removed the complexity of international commerce so brands can sell wherever shopping begins. Just as brands had to build for the web and later for mobile, they now need to be ready for AI. ESW is giving retailers a faster way to get there.”