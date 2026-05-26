‘Farfetch Live’: An exclusive livestream experience for private clients

FARFETCH, the global platform for luxury, is presenting FARFETCH Live, a highly curated series of elevated, livestreamed shopping events designed exclusively for its Private Clients. The digital initiative offers top-tier clients real-time access to ultra-luxury pieces across Fine Watches, Fine Jewellery, and rare accessories.

Breaking away from traditional e-commerce live shopping formats, FARFETCH Live adopts an intimate "in conversation" style. Each stream will pair experts with the Farfetch Fashion Concierge team to educate clients on the heritage, craftsmanship, and investment value of the showcased pieces or brands. Viewers will have the opportunity to instantly shop from a highly exclusive edit assembled specifically for the livestream.

Thomas Buckland, Head of Fashion Concierge at FARFETCH, said: "With FARFETCH Live, we are personalising, educating, and reaching our private clients in a digital environment that still feels warm and deeply personal. While they have the opportunity to shop in real time, this initiative is ultimately about storytelling, education, and fostering a deeper connection to the world’s finest hard luxury items."

Credits: FARFETCH

By blending expert insight with a curated product edit, FARFETCH is creating a unique digital experience that delivers value for collectors and clients eager to deepen their knowledge of a specific brand or luxury category.

The next sessions of FARFETCH Live will spotlight exceptionally rare timepieces, limited-run fine jewellery collections from brands like Ananya, and highly sought-after, investment-grade accessories from brands such as Hermès. To preserve the high-touch, personalised nature of the service, access to the livestreams will be exclusively reserved for FARFETCH Private Clients.