Fashion Club 70 Adds Eight New Brands to Portfolio

Fashion Club 70, a fashion distributor/agency, is adding eight new brands to its portfolio for the spring/summer 2024 season. In addition, several brands in the portfolio are expanding their offerings, providing Fashion Club 70 with more choice for its customers, according to a press release.

The portfolio is expanding mainly with shoe and accessory brands.

These include brands such as:

Liebeskind

Copenhagen Studios

For Belgium and Luxembourg only.

JW Pei

Billi Bi

Kat Maconie

3x1

Caruso brand

In addition to the wholesale portfolio, the brand portfolio is also being expanded. For example, women's fashion brand Pinko expands its shoe assortment and Kurt expands its offering with a men's and children's collection.