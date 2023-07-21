Fashion Club 70 Adds Eight New Brands to Portfolio
Fashion Club 70, a fashion distributor/agency, is adding eight new brands to its portfolio for the spring/summer 2024 season. In addition, several brands in the portfolio are expanding their offerings, providing Fashion Club 70 with more choice for its customers, according to a press release.
The portfolio is expanding mainly with shoe and accessory brands.
These include brands such as:
Liebeskind
Copenhagen Studios
For Belgium and Luxembourg only.
JW Pei
Billi Bi
Kat Maconie
3x1
Caruso brand
In addition to the wholesale portfolio, the brand portfolio is also being expanded. For example, women's fashion brand Pinko expands its shoe assortment and Kurt expands its offering with a men's and children's collection.