FibreTrace welcomes industry expert Tricia Carey as strategic advisor

FibreTrace, a global leader in textile traceability technology, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Tricia Carey as its new Strategic Advisor based in New York City.

With over 25 years of experience in the textile and apparel industry, Tricia brings a wealth of global expertise and a proven track record in leading advancements in innovation, sustainability, and circularity.

Tricia is widely recognised for her transformative work at Lenzing Fibres, where she played a pivotal role in growing the business and establishing the branded TENCEL fibre in the American market. Her leadership extended to global partnerships with mills and retailers, spearheading the launch of collaborative collections and creating the acclaimed Carved in Blue platform.

More recently, Tricia advanced circular fashion practices at Renewcell, where she championed the revolutionary material Circulose from recycled textiles. Renewcell epitomizes the need for industry collective action.

Ms Danielle Statham, Founder of FibreTrace, expressed her enthusiasm about the appointment saying “Tricia brings impressive marketing know-how, an amazing network, and a proven ability to turn ambitious goals into reality. She is an invaluable addition to FibreTrace as we continue to push the boundaries of fibre integrity. Her expertise will help us forge stronger partnerships with existing and new customers and inspire industry change. We very much welcome Tricia to the FibreTrace team.”

Tricia’s academic and professional accomplishments are impressive. Holding a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Merchandising from The Fashion Institute of Technology, as well as qualifications from Cornell University and MIT. Her contributions have earned her numerous accolades including the RIVET 50 award and being named a top 100 Denim Legend by WeAr Magazine and B2B Content Marketer of the Year 2020 by The Content Marketing Institute.

As an advocate for progress, Tricia is a founding member of Transformers Foundation and Accelerating Circularity and has held board positions with Textile Exchange. She has been a sought-after speaker at global events such as the United Nations' Conscious Fashion and Lifestyle Network, ITMF, Bharat Tex, Greenbiz, Kingpins Show and Texworld.

Excited about her new role, Ms Tricia Carey said “FibreTrace represents a bold step toward accountability and progress in the textile industry offering real-time fibre integrity to companies worldwide. As consumer demand and regulatory requirements for increased transparency intensify, FibreTrace stands out as a leader equipped to meet these expectations. I look forward to collaborating with Dani and the team to foster innovation, empower the industry, and promote sustainable practices around the globe.”

FibreTrace technology enables end-to-end transparency across the textile supply chain in real time.

By embedding a luminescent, transparent pigment ID at the raw fibre stage, FibreTrace acts like an invisible barcode that remains intact through every stage of production.

Whether dyed, spun into yarn, or turned into a finished garment, the marker allows for verification at any point in the supply chain, ensuring complete traceability from raw fibre to factory floor to retail store.