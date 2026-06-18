For VivaTech’s 10th anniversary, LVMH showcases how innovation drives every stage of its value chain

French luxury conglomerate LVMH celebrated a decade as a founding partner of VivaTech, Europe's technology and startups event, on June 17, marking the occasion with the launch of the LVMH DreamGallery and the announcement of its 2026 Innovation Award winners.

Bernard Arnault, chairman and CEO of LVMH, opened the event alongside Maurice Lévy, emeritus chairman of Publicis Group. Arnault addressed the significance of the decade-long partnership in a press release: "Technology only has meaning when it serves what matters most: desirability and excellence. VivaTech has become a key crossroads where human ingenuity and technological innovation converge, values that LVMH has always championed."

Credits: LVMH

LVMH DreamGallery

The DreamGallery is an immersive exhibition illustrating how innovation operates across the luxury value chain. Eleven of the group's Maisons contribute to four thematic pillars: the sourcing of raw materials, featuring Moët Hennessy, Parfums Christian Dior and Tiffany & Co.; the creative process, represented by Loro Piana, Louis Vuitton and Thélios; quality control and traceability, covered by Christian Dior Couture and Bvlgari; and the client experience, addressed by Celine, Guerlain and Sephora. Guerlain also contributes an olfactive signature to the space.

The DreamGallery will host a programme of talks in which experts from the group and its Maisons discuss careers in technology and digital roles within the luxury sector.

Credits: LVMH

Innovation Award 2026

Three startups were recognised at the 2026 LVMH Innovation Award. Fairly Made received the Best Impact Award for its raw material traceability and supply chain transparency platform. Synthesia took the Best Business Award for its AI-powered enterprise video creation technology. Bluefish won the Most Promising Award for a platform measuring brand image and product positioning across AI engines. The trophies were designed and crafted by Tiffany & Co.

A further highlight of the opening day was a conversation between Léon Marchand, Olympic and World Champion and LVMH and Louis Vuitton ambassador, and Antoine Arnault, who oversees image and environment at LVMH. The exchange, described as Marchand's first public statement since the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, centred on shared themes of excellence, performance and discipline between elite sport and the luxury industry.

VivaTech opens to the general public on June 20. LVMH has made 2,000 tickets available to young people as part of its stated commitment to promoting equal opportunity and careers in technology.