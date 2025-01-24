Future of Fashion Collective launches to accelerate tech transformation in the industry

In response to the increasing pressure on fashion brands to navigate the complexities of technological advancements, a new network of industry experts, the Future of Fashion Collective, has been launched. This collective aims to provide brands with the knowledge and guidance needed to successfully integrate cutting-edge technologies and avoid costly missteps.

The fashion industry is facing a critical juncture where technological innovation is rapidly reshaping the landscape. Brands are grappling with an overwhelming influx of information and struggling to identify and implement the right solutions for their specific needs. This often leads to a fear of missing out, resulting in impulsive investments and a lack of strategic integration.

The Future of Fashion Collective addresses three core challenges faced by brands: selecting appropriate technologies, effectively educating teams on their use, and ensuring seamless integration within existing workflows. To achieve this, the collective has assembled a team of seasoned experts with proven track records at leading fashion houses.

Founding members include Jemma Spiers-Ware, a pioneer in digital fashion transformation with over 20 years of experience at PVH Corp (Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein) and Burberry; Leslie Holden, a fashion designer, educator, and Co-founder of The Digital Fashion Group with over 34 years in the industry; and Ben Garton, an NVIDIA AI tech partner and Co-founder of LeapFrog AI, specializing in the implementation of advanced AI solutions for global fashion brands.

The collective assists fashion brands wih:

Curated Knowledge: Provides access to carefully selected, best-in-class fashion tech knowledge, eliminating the noise and confusion surrounding emerging technologies.

NVIDIA Tech Solutions: Offers exclusive access to NVIDIA's advanced technological solutions, along with expert guidance on implementation.

Expert Network: Connects brands with practitioners who have successfully deployed solutions at leading global brands, facilitating peer-to-peer learning and best practice sharing.

The collective's mission centers on assisting brands in confidently navigating the complexities of technology, enabling them to build capable teams and seamlessly integrate new solutions to optimize their operations and enhance competitiveness.