Gant announced as official partner of 2026 BMW Open by Bitpanda in Munich

Gant will become an Official Partner of the BMW Open by Bitpanda in Munich from April 2026, entering a new two-year partnership with one of the ATP500 Tour’s most established tennis tournaments.

As part of the partnership, Gant will be integrated into the tournament experience, with the brand outfitting all on-court officials including ball kids, chair umpires and tournament crew, reinforcing its longstanding connection to sport, heritage, and modern American sportswear.