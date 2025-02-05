Haglöfs partners with Sport Alliance International to expand its presence in Italy and the Alpine region

Haglöfs, the Swedish outdoor brand, has partnered with Sport Alliance International S.p.A., a leading distributor in the Italian market, to strengthen its distribution network in Italy and the Alpine region. This collaboration aims to make Haglöfs’ outdoor gear more accessible while supporting its growth ambitions in the region, and will officially launch with the Fall/Winter 2025 collection.

Haglöfs develops technical clothing, footwear and gear designed for activities such as mountaineering, hiking, and skiing, alongside versatile pieces suited for everyday use. The partnership with Sport Alliance will ensure consistent distribution across the territory and enhance Haglöfs’ presence in key retailers such as Sportler and Bergzeit, two affiliates of SAI.

“This partnership with Sport Alliance International is an important step in our efforts to reestablish a strong presence in Italy and deepen our relevance in the Alpine region,” said Andreas Oliver Lorenz, Chief Commercial Officer of Haglöfs. “With their expertise in the Italian market, we’re confident this collaboration will support our goals in Europe.”

Alessandro Riva, Managing Director of Sport Alliance International, added: “Haglöfs is a brand that stands out for its heritage and uncompromising performance. We’re excited to bring their products to more consumers and further strengthen their position in the region. This collaboration reflects our commitment to working with brands that deliver quality and innovation to meet the needs of today’s outdoor enthusiasts.”

The launch of this partnership with the Fall/Winter 2025 collection marks a renewed commitment to the Italian and Alpine markets, setting the stage for mutual growth.