Hooijer Footwear Group announces acquisition of exclusive distribution rights for Hunter brand in Benelux region from AW25

Hooijer Footwear Group is delighted to announce that it has acquired the exclusive distribution rights for the iconic Hunter brand for the footwear, apparel and accessories categories in for the entire Benelux region.

Hooijer Footwear Group is a well-established name in both the Benelux fashion, lifestyle and outdoor market. The addition of Hunter to the portfolio of Hooijer aligns perfectly with the strategy and strengthens the position in the premium fashion, lifestyle and outdoor distribution channels, including in particular to build Hunter apparel alongside footwear and accessories.

“Hunter’s choice for Hooijer is a logical step,” says Bart Hooijer, co-owner of Hooijer Footwear Group. “Our expertise and strong relationships with customers in the Benelux make us the ideal partner to continue Hunter’s rich tradition and quality.” To celebrate the launch, Hooijer is inviting customers to an exclusive presentation in their completely revamped Hunter showrooms at CAST, Nieuwegein and Trademart, Brussel. Guests will receive a luxurious giftbox.

With this acquisition, Hooijer Footwear Group takes an important step in expanding its fashion portfolio and once again confirms its commitment to quality and Innovation.

Ian Cameron, MD Hunter: “We are delighted to appoint the Hooijer Group as our exclusive distribution partner for the iconic Hunter brand in the Benelux region. As an elevated modern British heritage brand, Hunter sits at the intersection of premium fashion, lifestyle and outdoor and with Hooijer Group’s relationships and experience we have found the ideal distribution partner to continue to build the brand across footwear, apparel and accessories in the Benelux region.”