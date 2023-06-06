How Bestseller Tackles the Organic Cotton Challenges With its Sustainable Direct-To-Farm Approach

When it comes to organic cotton, its limited availability is an issue sustainable brands face due to industry-wide integrity issues, difficult traceability and global supply chain inflationary pressures. Bestseller as a renowned fashion brand, nevertheless, has committed to source 100% certified and branded cotton since 2022. This includes eco-friendly variants like organic cotton, recycled cotton, In-conversion cotton, Cotton made in Africa (CmiA), and Better Cotton.

Here is how the brand manages their dedication to this commitment.

Direct-To-Farm Approach and Partnerships

As a response to the global imbalance in organic cotton supply and demand, Bestseller is increasing focus on their direct-to-farm approach. With this strategy, the brand is able to trace 100% of their cotton while ensuring that investments such as seed pre-financing benefit the farmer directly by seeing the effects of the investments transparently.

Moreover, Bestseller has fostered partnerships with the Organic Cotton Accelerator (OCA) and Better Cotton, both organisations that are fully dedicated to changing cotton farming in sustainable ways, with the later one being the largest programme in its field. These partnerships support Bestseller towards their efforts in promoting sustainable farming practices.

Organic Cotton

Organic cotton forms a significant part of Bestseller's strategy, with a target of sourcing at least 30% of their overall requirement from organic cotton by 2025. This cotton variant, grown using environmentally friendly methods, replenishes soil fertility and limits the use of harmful chemicals, making it an ideal choice for cotton.

Recycled cotton

Recycled cotton, another important variant, extends cotton’s lifespan by utilizing pre-consumer and post-consumer waste. Despite the technological challenges associated with recycling cotton, blending it with virgin cotton fibers addresses the problem.

Better Cotton

Cotton certified under ‘Better Cotton’, a staple of Bestseller since 2011, promotes efficient water use, soil health, and natural habitats while respecting workers' rights. Bestseller is committed to increasing Better Cotton volumes and making it a minimum requirement for all suppliers.

CmiA cotton

CmiA cotton aids African development by improving the living conditions of smallholder farmers. Bestseller leverages the CmiA's ecological standard, guaranteeing a sustainable raw material with an African footprint.

In-conversion cotton

In-conversion cotton, a new addition to the company’s portfolio, is aimed at supporting farmers transitioning to organic ways, affecting cotton farming far beyond Bestseller’s borders. This innovative initiative testifies the company's dedication towards sustainable practices.

Learn more about Bestseller’s Direct-To-Farming approach in this video:

Video: Bestseller, courtesy of the brand