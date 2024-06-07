How Lectra supports fashion brands through their digital transformation

The fashion industry, like many other industries, has been keen to embrace a wide-ranging digital transformation in order to address evolving challenges today, such as respond to a fast moving market in an age of rapid digitization, how to efficiently deploy data analysis and face an increase in traceability regulations in a complex value chain. The surge in e-commerce signifies a pivotal shift, compelling brands to adapt their strategies to meet the growing digitalization and personalized shopping preferences of consumers.

Lectra’s powerful ecosystem of software solutions dedicated to the management of fashion data

As a direct response to the transforming landscape and digitalization of the fashion industry, Lectra offers brands a powerful ecosystem of software solutions designed to empower fashion brands with agility enabling streamlined processes, enhanced collaboration, visibility and fast-decision making to tackle complexity and fulfill speed-to-market requirements. All this is designed to answer customer expectations and positively impact sales performance.

Having a full ecosystem of software from the same developer such as Lectra is a real advantage, as each solution is specifically designed for fashion companies to manage each step of the value chain. What makes this product offering so powerful and unique is that these solutions complement each other throughout the value chain. When brands integrate these solutions, they can go from market analysis to online sales swiftly and effectively: Retviews, for automated competitive intelligence, Kubix Link PLM, a cloud-based collaborative PLM platform to streamline collection management & product development covering the entire design-to-sale process, Neteven, to help brands manage efficiently their retail activities on the world’s largest marketplaces, and TextileGenesis, a scalable fiber-to-retail digital traceability platform for sustainable textiles. And most recently, Lectra acquired Launchmetrics, an innovative cloud-based SaaS platform, enabling brands to orchestrate the launch of their brand campaigns, precisely measure their effectiveness, and maximize their return on investment.

Bally boosts performance with Lectra

Brands that have chosen to collaborate with Lectra often opt for a multi-pronged approach allowing them to optimize performance and ability to analyze different data streams. Renowned for its leather shoes, handbags and accessories, Swiss brand Bally, for example, made the strategic choice to collaborate with Lectra to guide it through its digital transformation. Following the successful implementation of the Kubix Link PLM solution, the brand opted to further enhance its capabilities by integrating Retviews and Neteven as well. Thanks to Lectra’s powerful ecosystem, Bally has optimized each stage of its collection lifecycle, from product development to merchandising.

“Our goal was to create and share all the information from our historical archives, as well as data on the current season and on competitor activities, with the entire supply chain. Kubix Link is the only solution that helps us to digitize and archive all these elements, supporting collection development, while Retviews enables us to automate our benchmarking activities. And now, Neteven also facilitates our marketplace distribution. The compatibility of these Lectra solutions is a real plus and enables us to manage our collections and their sales process from A to Z,” says Alessandro Ponti, Global IT Director, Bally.

With access to precise and up-to-date data, Bally's product development and merchandising teams have significantly boosted their performance. This newfound efficiency allows them to redirect their focus towards innovation, emphasizing what truly matters in driving the brand forward.

