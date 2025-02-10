HUGO BOSS and CWF renew kidswear license agreement

HUGO BOSS and CWF Group announce the renewal of their license contract for the BOSS and HUGO kidswear collections until the end of 2029. The agreement includes the BOSS Newborn, BOSS Infant Boy, BOSS Kid Boy and BOSS Kid Girl collections, designed for newborns to teenagers aged zero to 16 years, as well as the HUGO Boy and HUGO Girl collections for children aged four to 16 years.

The exclusive license continues to cover the design, production and worldwide distribution of the BOSS and HUGO kidswear collections, including apparel, footwear, accessories, bodywear and hosiery.

“CWF is meanwhile a licensee of HUGO BOSS for over fifteen years, and we are excited to continue this successful, long-term partnership. As the European market leader in high-quality children’s fashion, CWF is the right partner for us to further leverage the potential of BOSS and HUGO in the kidswear segment in the years to come," says Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS.

Laurent Mallet, COO at CWF, says: “The extension builds on a strong, trusted, and long-standing business partnership. The BOSS and HUGO collections perfectly reflect our offering in the premium segment and provide us with the opportunity to accelerate the expansion of this segment by offering our customers two strong brands with very clear and relevant positions.”