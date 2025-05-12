HYROX names INTERSPORT as official title partner

HYROX, The World Series of Fitness Racing, has announced a partnership with leading global sporting goods retailer, INTERSPORT.

Across 2025, INTERSPORT will be the Official Title Partner of four key European HYROX races. The first of these took place in early February at HYROX Maastricht, with additional races in Hamburg (3rd-5th October), Bordeaux (20th-23rd November) and Stockholm (19-21st December).

INTERSPORT, in partnership with PUMA, will be the home for HYROX competitors to complete their pre-registration via exclusive in-store activity. This includes offering the opportunity to purchase the new PUMA-HYROX performance apparel that is supported by a standout NITRO™ technology footwear range. There will also be a series of on-site activations at each race, with INTERSPORT branding present at the Welcome arch, Start Tunnel video, the Finish Tower, the iconic Thunderdome spectator area, as well as integrated into athlete imagery.

The successful 2025 Maastricht event brought in over 7,000 athletes and more than 8,500 spectators, whilst the races in Hamburg, Bordeaux and Stockholm are set to attract a combined 36,000 athletes and 32,000 spectators. Indeed, HYROX continues to experience rapid growth since its founding in Hamburg in 2017 by Olympic field hockey champion Moritz Fürste and Christian Toetzke for a race that initially attracted only 650 participants yet marked the beginning of what has become a global fitness phenomenon.

Credits: INTERSPORT

With HYROX combining a competitive blend of fitness and functional training and delivering unique mass-participation indoor fitness competitions, the partnership supports INTERSPORT’s dual mission to become the global leader in local sports and remain at the heart of sport by helping to activate inspiring sporting moments and experiences.

Furthermore, as HYROX is designed to be inclusive of all levels, this new collaboration aligns with INTERSPORT’s ambition – as a multi-category leader – to continue helping people to find their place in sport, no matter their background or motivation. This is especially the case for INTERSPORT’s many training and running consumers, as the brand continues to support them on their individual fitness journeys by providing the latest apparel, shoes and equipment from its strategic brand partners and its own Private Label Brands.

“We are extremely proud and excited to partner with HYROX, one of the fastest growing health and fitness events in the world” said Andy Hogg, General Manager, Brand and Marketing of INTERSPORT International Corporation GmbH. "This partnership is another milestone moment for INTERSPORT, reaffirming our commitment to connecting with sports and health enthusiasts, offering support, and ensuring we remain at the heart of local sporting communities."

HYROX co-founder, Moritz Fürste said “With the incredible growth of HYROX in recent years, our partnership with INTERSPORT is a timely next step as we continue our plans to evolve and grow further. With this partnership we hope to continue our mission of enabling people of all fitness levels to train for and participate in HYROX and working together to connect the world’s fitness communities through shared experiences.”