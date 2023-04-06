Hyve group PLC promotes Nicola Meadows to Divisional Managing Director

Hyve Group plc has announced the appointment of Nicola Meadows as its new Divisional Managing Director for the Retail, Manufacturing and Engineering Division. Nicola joined Hyve in August last year as Portfolio Director for Spring & Autumn Fair, soon adding Glee and fashion events Pure London and Scoop to her remit and taking on leadership responsibility for the entire Retail portfolio.

Mark Shashoua, CEO Hyve Group plc says, “During her time with us so far, Nicola has shown herself to be a strong and calm leader for her team and she is currently overseeing the rollout of Connect on the Spring and Autumn Fair portfolio. It's her connection with Hyve’s 'why' that really makes her the ideal candidate for this role. I am very much looking forward to working with her to maximise the portfolio's potential and create even more game-changing impact for our retail, manufacturing and engineering customer communities.”

Nicola Meadows adds, “I feel honoured to be guiding such established events through an exciting time for the industry, working alongside incredibly talented and passionate teams. We are transforming the future of events with the launch of Connect at Spring & Autumn Fair, and our aim is to generate higher returns on investment for our exhibitors and an unrivalled return on time and experience for visitors across the entire division. It is our role to provide the best platforms to showcase great products and innovation as well as nurture the brands and retailers of the future to ensure continued business success.”