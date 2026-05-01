InMobi launches “Ad Experiences” with Fossil as first brand partner

InMobi, the global technology leader specializing in agentic commerce and advertising, today announced the official launch of InMobi Ad Experiences. This enhanced full-funnel solution combines the company’s proprietary first-party data and inventory from Glance, its consumer agentic commerce platform with nearly two decades of programmatic scale to drive peak advertising outcomes for brands along with a peak consumer experience. FOSSIL brand, part of Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL), InMobi’s inaugural brand partner for Ad Experiences, deployed it for its BIG TIC spring campaign across a multi-screen beta.

“At FOSSIL, we are focused on investing in innovation that drives measurable brand and business impact,” said Melissa Lowenkron, Chief Brand Officer at Fossil Group. As we reintroduce BIG TIC to a new generation, partnering with a platform that could deliver both scale and relevance was critical. Our partnership with InMobi did exactly that, combining cinematic creative, native integration, and precision targeting to significantly strengthen brand awareness and recall. This work reflects our broader strategy to modernize how we engage consumers and drive meaningful, sustained growth.”

The FOSSIL Spring 2026 campaign for the BIG TIC collection was created to build brand awareness and recall in the U.S. market for the Y2K-inspired watch as the Fossil Group accelerates its transformation strategy. Results from the beta exceeded benchmarks across the board as measured by Cint:

57 percent lift in brand recall among users exposed to the Fossil creative across premium video inventory versus unexposed users.

10 percent lift in brand awareness against the same unexposed baseline, establishing new benchmarks for the Frame Ad Experience.

The beta validated the platform’s omnichannel potential, with InMobi already planning to extend Ad Experiences across mobile and web environments as the next phase of rollout.

User Intelligence at Scale

At the core of InMobi Ad Experiences is a differentiated data model that sets it apart from the broader ad industry—combining exclusive access to Glance’s 300M global users with InMobi’s advertising reach of 2.5B users worldwide. This layered intelligence creates rich, user-level context, powering the user intelligence that enables outcome-driven advertising at a scale.

Glance’s AI-powered ambient platform on CTV reaches consumers across screens, delivering an immersive, cinematic experience driven by AI-generated content. The more a viewer engages, the more the platform’s intelligence tailors subsequent content to their interests. Brand integrations like Fossil’s are woven natively into this experience, matching the aesthetic of the surrounding content rather than appearing as traditional advertising. InMobi will expand Ad Experiences across mobile and additional omnichannel inventory in the months ahead, and plans to launch the full suite of Ad Experiences in Q2.

The launch marks a strategic pivot for InMobi towards packaging capabilities that bundle inventory, targeting, creative, and measurement into single experiences designed to achieve specific, desired brand outcomes. The Ad Experiences suite is designed to deliver a defined outcome at every phase of the funnel — launching with awareness and brand recall on CTV, and expanding to consideration and conversion. The result: a coherent, full-funnel solution built on the combined intelligence of Glance and InMobi.

“InMobi Ad Experiences represents the future of how brands and consumers will interact in an omnichannel, AI-driven world,” said Kunal Nagpal, Chief Business Officer, InMobi. “By achieving targeted business results, we enable brands to progress from awareness to conversion using a single intelligent platform. No other independent provider combines first-party consumer data with nearly twenty years of advertising reach at this scale.”