Intimiti launches the Intimiti Sustainability Academy to accelerate circular solutions in synthetics

Intimiti, the Australian chemical innovator behind Celys™™, the world's first certified compostable polyester fibre, has launched Intimiti Sustainability Academy (ISA), a global platform designed to advance sustainable and circular solutions in synthetic textiles.

ISA was established to tackle the critical challenges that the entire textile sectors are facing, including microplastic pollution, fragmented supply chains, and the absence of scalable end-of-life options for synthetic fibres. It's mission is to create a collaborative ecosystem that brings together fibre innovators, yarn and fabric manufacturers, brands, research institutions, and policymakers.

Celys® as the anchor product developed by Intimiti and serves as the foundation for the Academy's vision. The proven technology as compostable synthetics that maintain performance while offering true end of life solutions. By positioning Celys® as both a material innovation and a catalyst for systemic change, ISA is demonstrating how sustainable fibres can move from laboratory development to industrial adoption at scale.

"Accelerating systemic change requires coordinated action," said Eric Yip, Chair of the Intimiti Sustainability Academy and COO at Intimiti. "Through ISA we are connecting research, industry, and policy to unlock scalable solutions for the future of sustainable synthetics Through ISA we are connecting research, industry, and policy to unlock scalable solutions for the future of sustainable synthetics".

ISA is already bringing together leading global brands, manufacturers, and research partners across the world, including leading players in Europe, positioned as an international hub for collaboration and impact. Members of the ISA will gain early access to innovation pipelines, pilot projects, technical integration support, as well as shared knowledge resources. The ISA will also contribute to the development of next generation standards for circular synthetic materials, aligning its work with emerging European initiatives on eco design, textile waste reduction, and microfibre management, helping members stay ahead of evolving regulatory frameworks.

Dr. Gray Li, Chief Technology Officer at Intimiti, added: "ISA is designed to transform sustainability from aspiration into implementation. By connecting researchers, manufacturers, and brands, we are enabling practical solutions that maintain performance while advancing circularity".

Headquartered in Australia with a global scope, ISA positions itself as a platform for collaboration, technical development, and policy engagement. Its goal: to enable the textile sector to deliver measurable, scalable, and future-ready circular solutions for synthetic fibres.

For further information or to request an invitation to join the Intimiti Sustainability Academy, please visit www.intimiti.com.au or contact isa@celys.com.au.