It’s time for Bangladesh to look forwards with our fashion partners

Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has resigned following weeks of intense protests across the country. At the time of writing, Army Chief General Walker-Uz-Zaman has just addressed the nation. Most importantly, he has withdrawn the nationwide curfew. I believe he will reunite Bangladesh and that our country is now ready to put the challenges of the past few weeks behind us.

What does all this mean for our country? My focus with this article is from a business perspective although like all Bangladesh people, the past few weeks of civil unrest have certainly taken their toll on an emotional level.

About The contributor Mostafiz Uddin is the Founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE).

My overriding message as somebody who lives and works in Bangladesh is that our garment manufacturing sector remains very much open for business. I will outline why in greater detail below.

Firstly, however, for international readers, I want to offer a little context about what has been happening in Bangladesh these past few weeks. It is important to do this because the internet has been poor in Bangladesh during that period, and this has led to some misleading reports about the current situation.

Put simply, students across Bangladesh have been demanding reform of the job quota system. Over half of government jobs are reserved under this system. The protests initially started after the High Court ordered the reinstatement of a 30 per cent quota for descendants of veterans from the 1971 independence war against Pakistan on June 5.

The quota system, in place since 1972, was abolished by Hasina in 2018 due to student protests, only to be reinstated by the court in June. Students argue that the reserved jobs primarily benefit individuals affiliated with the Awami League, which led the independence movement.

With unemployment rampant in Bangladesh, where 40 per cent of youth are neither working nor in university, the demand for reform has been viewed by many as urgent.

Although Hasina’s government claimed to agree with students on eliminating the quota, protesters had been demanding a legal amendment and expressed distrust in the government’s promises.

At times, the protests have turned violent. The government has used guns to supress the demands of the students. Hundreds valuable lives including children were lost and more than thousand people sustained injuries.

It has been a very challenging time but, as stated above, the resignation of the Prime Minister and installation of the Army Chief will, I believe restore stability.

It is time to start looking forwards.

Through all of this, Bangladesh's garment industry remains a cornerstone of our economy. The industry accounts for more than 80 per cent of the country's export earnings and provides employment to millions of people, particularly women.

Let us also not forget the sector has played a crucial role in lifting millions out of poverty and improving living standards.

Despite the civil unrest, Bangladesh remains a safe and attractive destination for international fashion buyers. The government and industry stakeholders are committed to ensuring a stable business environment, recognising the vital role the garment sector plays in the national economy. Buyers can continue to engage with Bangladeshi manufacturers with confidence.

The country's history of overcoming adversity and its commitment to economic development provide a foundation for optimism.

In short, Bangladesh's recent problems are part of a larger historical pattern of political and social challenges.

Our country was born in 1971 after the break-up of Pakistan. In that sense we are a relatively new country and, at times, it has been a bumpy road and we have had teething problems.

Our garment industry has been one of the key unifying forces for Bangladesh, bringing vital export earnings and prosperity. Garments exports from Bangladesh earned US$47bn in fiscal 2022-23 and continue to grow year on year.

There are ambitions to increase exports well beyond US$50m and, in doing so, lift many millions more people out of poverty.

But to do that we need the support of the international community. We need the trust and backing of international fashion buyers.

My message to clothing buyers is to stand by us at this critical juncture and continue to place orders with confidence as we head into the vital Christmas order season. Your partnership and support is more vital than ever.