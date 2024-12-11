Itsperfect launches its own Return & Exchange Portal: efficient returns management for fashion brands

Still need a size up or prefer a different color? After the massive online orders on Black Friday, warehouses are now flooding with returns again. To support brands with this, Itsperfect, supplier of ERP software for the fashion industry, announces the launch of its own Return & Exchange portal. With this integrated solution, brands easily process returns and commercial exchanges, making smart use of data from the ERP software. The new portal, available from February 2025, allows brands to handle returns smoothly, thanks to existing inventory and order data in Itsperfect. Consumers will also benefit from a more efficient process, with options such as offering alternative items directly, the ability to hand in a return at a service point, and easy notification of a return via a URL on the packing slip.

Efficiency and customer-friendliness in returns

According to Stefan Methorst, CEO of Itsperfect, the solution responds to an important trend: “In addition to all sales via retailers, fashion brands now often also use their own webshops and Marketplaces. This makes returns an integral part of their business processes. With all the other processes already available in Itsperfect, the last missing link was an in-house returns portal. With the new portal, we offer a solution that is efficient for brands and ensures a positive customer experience, for example, by offering alternative items based on current inventory.”

Commercial exchange with real-time stock data

The Return & Exchange portal is fully integrated with Itsperfect's ERP software, allowing the use of real-time order and inventory data. With direct access to all historical data, Itperfect users can be operational with the portal in no time, without complicated implementation processes. The portal can be used not only for returns and exchanges of webshop orders but also for Marketplaces. For both, the consumer can choose a different size or color of the same item during the return process. This commercial exchange is automatically released as soon as the return is received.

Clear return flows

The portal can be used both with Itsperfect's own WMS and with all other logistics service providers. The seamless integration makes every step in the return flow easy to follow for the brand and consumer. As a consumer, you can immediately see the status of your return and know whether the exchanged item has already left the warehouse. And as a brand, you have full insight into goods yet to be received. The receipt in the warehouse is leading for the return amount, should a consumer change his mind and return more or fewer items than indicated in the pre-announcement.

Flexibility and insight

An additional advantage is the extra flexibility offered by one integrated process. For example, no transaction costs need to be incurred because any return costs can be directly offset against the amount to be refunded, and there is the option to issue gift certificates. In addition, the Return & Exchange portal displays return reasons directly in the ERP, so as a brand, you always have the right insights and analysis. From return rates to deviations in your sizing and optimizing your webshop descriptions. The Return & Exchange portal will be launched in February and is only available in combination with Itsperfect's ERP software. For more information or a demo, interested brands can contact Itsperfect at sales@itsperfect.io or +31 85 016 0175.