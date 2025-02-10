JD Group receives top score for climate change action on CDP A List for 2024

JD Group has been recognised as a global leader in environmental transparency and action, earning a place on the CDP Climate A List for 2024. Global environmental non-profit CDP assesses submissions from thousands of companies worldwide on their sustainability efforts each year to compile their annual A List, ranking companies on the disclosure of high-quality environmental data and demonstration of tangible climate action.

JD Group is one of the small number of companies to be included in the Climate A List for 2024. This recognition follows continued progress across the Group in its strategic focus on reducing its collective environmental impact to protect the future.

Régis Schultz, JD Group CEO, said: “We are proud that our ongoing climate achievements have seen us awarded a place on CDP’s Climate A List. Such an achievement means we are amongst the leading businesses globally for our climate accomplishments and shows our commitment to the transparency that is so vital for effective climate action. Our ranking reflects support for key global initiatives and data measurement projects such as the RE100, as well as securing SBTi validation of our carbon reduction targets. Thank you to the hard work of all of our colleagues across our global business.”

JD Group adopts a sector-leading approach in its efforts to reduce the impact of climate change by supporting global initiatives and data disclosure projects. Alongside its disclosures to CDP, this includes an approved science based target through the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as well as actively participating in the RE100 – the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable energy.

About JD Sports Fashion Plc

Founded in 1981, the JD Group ('JD') is a leading global omnichannel retailer of Sports Fashion brands. JD provides customers with the latest sports fashion through working with established and new brands to deliver products that our customers most want, across both footwear and apparel. The vision of JD is to inspire the emerging generation of consumers through a connection to the universal culture of sport, music and fashion. JD focuses on four strategic pillars: JD Brand First, first priority, first in the world; leveraging Complementary Concepts to support JD Group global expansion; moving Beyond Physical Retail by building the right infrastructure and creating a lifestyle ecosystem of relevant products and services; and doing the best for its People, Partners and Communities. JD is a constituent of the FTSE 100 index and had 4,558 stores worldwide as at 30 November 2024.