JOOR implements automated attribution capabilities through an exclusive partnership with Lily AI

Industry-leading wholesale management platform eliminates manual effort for retailers by integrating advanced AI-powered product tagging

JOOR, the world’s leading digital wholesale platform and data exchange, has announced an exclusive partnership with Lily AI, the retail industry’s most robust AI-powered image attribution and customer intent platform for e-commerce. Joining JOOR’s collection of innovative technology partners, Lily AI will enable JOOR platform users to significantly reduce the time dedicated to manually tagging products. This advanced integration allows retailers to better plan assortments in less time, and to optimize product discovery on their e-commerce sites.

With a vast network of over 13,300 brands and more than 380,000 retailers transacting over $1.5Bn in wholesale order volume on the platform each month, JOOR has established itself as the leader in the B2B commerce space and is taking another step forward in furthering the industry’s digital transformation through the integration of artificial intelligence technology. JOOR retailers will improve their decision-making due to greater tagging detail and benefit from unparalleled tagging accuracy. As such, retailers no longer need to rely solely on brands to input product details. Retailers can quickly and directly tag the products within their e-commerce sites, leading to better product discovery and increased sales.

“Lily AI turns qualitative product attributes into a universal mathematical language at a high volume, with unprecedented accuracy. Our customer intent platform is driving significant revenue impact at some of the world’s leading retailers, and we are thrilled to create the same value for JOOR customers," said Purva Gupta, co-founder, and CEO at Lily AI.

“We are proud to offer our customers a best-in-class assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories from over 1,000 established and emerging designers,” said Allison Reilly, Shopbop’s GMM of Accessories and Men’s. “JOOR’s Auto Attribution functionality anticipates assortment gaps, allows for bulk product detail implementation, and creates attribution efficiencies, which help us to deliver a customer-centric product offering.”

“JOOR’s mission is to deliver best-in-class solutions to our clients’ needs. We have created a complete wholesale ecosystem through both our own product innovation as well as by integrating with industry-leading technology partners such as Lily AI,” explained Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR. “Auto Attribution is a game-changing solution that enables teams to shift away from tedious manual tasks, and think more strategically as they run their omnichannel businesses.”

About JOOR

JOOR is the world’s leading wholesale management platform, with over $1.5Bn in wholesale transactions processed every month. More than 13,300 brands and over 380,000 curated fashion retailers across 150 countries connect on the platform every day. With a commitment to fueling the advancement and growth of both brands and retailers, JOOR provides a digital ecosystem that combines dynamic virtual showrooms with collaborative tools including JOOR Passport, which centralizes the trade show experience across multiple global fashion events. JOOR is the exclusive platform for leading luxury conglomerates including LVMH, Kering and Richemont, as well as brands such as Balenciaga, Valentino and Saint Laurent. JOOR has exclusive partnerships with 30+ leading global retailers using the JOOR Retail Partner platform including: Harrod’s, Neiman Marcus, Harvey Nichols, Printemps, Bergdorf Goodman, Shopbop, 24S.com, Revolve, FWRD, Liberty London and Dover Street Market. JOOR is headquartered in New York City and has offices in Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Paris, London, Milan, Madrid, Berlin, Melbourne, Tokyo and Shanghai. For more information visit: JOOR.com.