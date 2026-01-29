JOOR launches visual assortment—enabling buyers to see multi-brand assortments in a single place for the first time

JOOR announces the introduction of Visual Assortment, a groundbreaking tool which enables fashion retailers to centralize and organize their entire assortment of products in a single place. This highly visual solution dramatically improves the wholesale buying process by empowering fashion buyers to easily see and filter product images across all of their brand partners to gain a clear understanding of upcoming inventory and ensure an overall optimal product-mix for their store.

Designed to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and mid-market retailers, Visual Assortment grants buyers full visibility of products they have ordered or are considering ordering, helping them avoid duplication and identify product opportunities before confirming and placing seasonal orders. Simplifying the end-to-end buying process, JOOR’s new feature saves hours of manual work, offering an easy to use solution which allows buyers to see all their seasonal products with details and delivery timelines in one place.

JOOR transaction data reveals that independent retailers are rapidly gaining market share, increasing from 49% to 62% of total transaction volume on JOOR over the past five years. Yet this audience of thriving specialty stores has been underserved from a technology perspective and has relied on highly manual processes to pull together products that are individually placed through their fashion suppliers. According to JOOR survey data, 86% of retailers confirmed that they currently lack a tool which enables them to see their full assortment in one place. This regularly leads to fragmented and inaccurate buying, inefficient assortment curation, product duplication, and hours lost to manually documenting each season’s product assortment.

JOOR’s Visual Assortment answers this need by offering retailers for the first time the ability to visualize and analyze their entire assortment in a single intuitive overview, regardless of whether the order was placed on the JOOR platform. Using Visual Assortment, retailers can now sort and filter their product purchases by brand, delivery date, style and color, leveraging a proprietary JOOR algorithm to help categorize, standardize and organize their total buy while providing clarity over incoming inventory.

Commenting on the launch, Kristin Savilia, CEO of JOOR said, “Our mission is to listen to the needs of brands and retailers and develop innovative solutions to industry challenges. As a former buyer myself, I recognize how critical it is to have a clear understanding of a store’s purchases and upcoming deliveries. Our new Visual Assortment feature is set to revolutionize wholesale buying by enabling fashion retailers, particularly in the growing independent retailer community, to visualize and analyze their entire seasonal assortment in one place in order to optimize their buy and better manage their business.”

An overwhelming 92% of retailers trialing JOOR’s Visual Assortment affirmed that the new tool is essential and provides a lot of value by bringing visual order to seasonal wholesale purchases.

Visual Assortment is the latest innovation in JOOR’s suite of retail enablement solutions— complementing the company’s recently launched integration with Shopify, the industry’s leading e-commerce and POS provider. Now, retailers can leverage JOOR to optimize their assortment and then seamlessly sync all of the product details from their orders directly into their Shopify account, ensuring total accuracy as well as unlocking crucial time-savings when compared to manual data entry.

Experiencing JOOR’s Visual Assortment solution, Chicago-based womenswear retailer, Maxine, said, "I have been obsessed with utilizing JOOR's new Visual Assortment tool and have been wanting to have this type of software for years! I love being able to plan out what each delivery is going to look like visually and also decrease repetitive purchasing."

North Carolina-based independent retailer, Mary Jane’s, said: "The Visual Assortment tool on JOOR has been a game changer for our buying process. It makes building and organizing assortments incredibly intuitive, allowing us to see the full collection visually and make smarter, more confident decisions. It's especially helpful for planning buys across categories and price points."

JOOR’s Visual Assortment eliminates the time-consuming and manual processes of aggregating seasonal assortments across brands. It offers the revolutionary ability to view and organize assortments, giving retailers clarity to their buy and helping to identify product opportunities. For brands, it centralizes more of the end-to-end wholesale buying process into a single platform, making JOOR the preferred choice for luxury retailers when placing orders.

All retailers receive complementary access to Visual Assortment for 90 days, covering a complete buying season.