Just A Group expands business with Just Now Distribution Ltd

We, at Just A Group (JAG) are excited to announce that a new distribution arm to the business has been added called Just Now Distribution Ltd (JND) adding to our existing portfolio of businesses - JUST Consultancies Ltd (the agency) and Just Around the Corner Ltd (the trade show).

This will enable us at JAG to offer brands a complete rounded service ranging from trade show to wholesale sales and representation to distribution, all owned and managed in house by the group.

The first of the brands to join the roster is Nicce, which was recently acquired by Apparel Brands Ltd. Nicce continues to be stocked throughout the UK and beyond in key accounts such as ASOS, JD Sports, Footlocker, DV8 and Foot Asylum. Just Now Distribution will distribute the brand to independents in the UK and EIRE and represent the brand as agents via JUST Consultancies with a couple of the key accounts.

Juls Dawson said of the brand “as we were involved right at the start of the brand’s journey and were integral in the rapid trajectory from 2013-2020, it feels to us at JUST, like the brand is coming home and under new ownership this is an exciting chapter in the latest stage of the brand’s life that we are thrilled to be part of. With Apparel Brands’ proven track record in managing and driving forward their acquisitions we are sure that the future is looking very positive for Nicce. We know the wholesale accounts and understand the Nicce consumer intimately and I hope we can utilise that knowledge together to better it’s continued success.

We will be announcing several other exciting brands in the near future to add to our new distribution arm.