Just Brands signs license agreement with Bos Group International for PME Legend Footwear

JJust Brands is proud to announce a long-term licensing agreement with Bos Group International for the sale and distribution of PME Legend Footwear in Europe. Starting with the Fall/Winter 2026 season, Bos Group will take over from Premium Inc., which will continue to handle sales and delivery of the footwear collections through the Spring/Summer 2026 season.

This strategic partnership marks a new chapter for PME Legend Footwear. Up to and including the SS26 season, Just Brands and Premium Inc. will continue to support existing customers. From FW26 onwards, Bos Group will assume full responsibility for distribution, including the onboarding of new customers. Ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining the high level of service that customers are accustomed to will be top priorities.

New phase with shared vision: customer focus, quality-driven and future-proof

The new partnership is founded on shared values: a customer-first approach, a long-term vision, and a strong focus on quality. Both companies are confident about the future of PME Legend Footwear in Europe.

“We are proud to have earned the trust to represent PME Legend Footwear starting from Fall/Winter 2026,” said Bos Group. “PME Legend is a strong brand with a clear identity that fits perfectly within our portfolio and philosophy. With our experience in brand development, we look forward to further expanding the footwear category across Europe.”

Koen Jong, Sales Director at Just Brands, adds: "With PME Legend, we achieve year-on-year growth within the menswear segment. With this step, we strengthen our position in footwear as well. We look forward to working with Bos Group to further develop this category – while maintaining quality, service, and brand experience."

Starting with the FW26 season, Bos Group will serve both fashion and footwear customers in the Benelux and DACH regions. To prepare, Bos Group is assembling a professional sales team, aiming to be fully operational by mid-October for the start of sales for the FW26 collection. With this move, Just Brands and Bos Group are jointly taking the next step in growing and positioning PME Legend Footwear in the European market.