Karine Augis expands to Dubai

After taking its first steps in France and Europe, Karine Augis is adding a new country to its international conquest this year: the Parisian chic leather goods brand is expanding to Dubai in partnership with Link Store in the legendary Wafi Mall.

Experience Karine Augis at Link Store

Located on the first floor of the Wafi City Mall in Dubai. Karine Augis presents her collection in the luxurious setting of Link Store. It's an opportunity for fashion lovers in Dubai to discover the brand, which is presenting its line of leather goods. Combining timeless elegance and functionality, the brand stands out for its exclusive creations made from environmentally-friendly Premium coated canvas. Karine Augis is also presenting exclusive pieces from her collaboration with artist Charly HO.

Credits: Karine Augis

Where innovation meets shopping

Link Store is a new-generation concept offering consumers the opportunity to interact physically and digitally with products and brands. Consumers are looking for value, convenience, and information, as well as digital experiences. In response to these new consumption patterns, Link Store offers access to new products and new experiences as part of an enhanced customer journey.

Visit Link Store and discover a world of meticulously selected products where luxury meets innovation!

Credits: Karine Augis

Wafi City floor at Wafi Mall

1'st - Umm Hurair 2

Dubai - United Arab Emirates