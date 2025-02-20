Karl Lagerfeld partners with Fairly Made® to enhance supply chain transparency

Karl Lagerfeld has announced a strategic partnership with French transparency platform Fairly Made®, aiming to enhance supply chain visibility and environmental accountability. The fashion label shared the news on its LinkedIn profile on Wednesday, highlighting its commitment to greater transparency. This collaboration is set to debut with the Pre-Fall 2025 collection, launching in April, providing consumers with detailed insights into product origins, from raw materials to final delivery.

Fairly Made® specializes in assisting fashion brands to trace, measure, and improve product impacts, ensuring compliance with evolving global regulations. Their 360° B2B SaaS platform offers advanced traceability tools, environmental and social impact assessments, and ecodesign resources. Additionally, integrated Digital Product Passports centralize supplier data, streamline compliance, and enhance consumer transparency.

This initiative aligns with Karl Lagerfeld's KARL CARES strategy, focusing on People, Planet, and Partners to foster a more sustainable fashion future. The brand's ongoing commitment to sustainability is further exemplified by previous collaborations, such as appointing Amber Valletta as sustainability ambassador in 2021. By integrating Fairly Made®'s technology, Karl Lagerfeld aims to provide fashion industry professionals and consumers with comprehensive information about product lifecycles, reinforcing the brand's dedication to transparency and responsible practices.